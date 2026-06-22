(Video) Three students killed in Philippine school shooting; two teens arrested

Three students were killed and several others injured in a shooting at a high school in the central Philippines on Monday (Jun 22), authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The attack took place shortly after 9am at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City on Leyte Island. Police said two teenage suspects, aged 14 and 15, were arrested following the incident.

According to an initial investigation, one of the suspects, a 15-year-old student, was apprehended on campus minutes after the shooting. A second 14-year-old suspect fled the scene but was later apprehended with the assistance of local residents.

The injured victims were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment. Authorities have yet to release further details on the identities of those killed and injured.

Police said the motive remains under investigation, although local officials told Philippine media that investigators were looking into reports that one of the suspects may have experienced prolonged bullying.

Tacloban City police chief Noelito Getigan said investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the suspects’ backgrounds and possible motives.

Videos shared by local broadcasters showed chaotic scenes inside the school as gunfire erupted during class hours. Students were seen taking cover under desks while teachers and staff rushed to secure classrooms.

In one clip, classmates appeared to carry an injured female student from a classroom following the shooting.

Following the incident, the Tacloban City government suspended classes at several schools in the San Jose district.

The San Jose district is located near Tacloban City Airport.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the shooting.