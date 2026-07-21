Philippines' Marcos names new military chief

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed Antonio Nafarrete as the new chief of the country's armed forces, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

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Nafarrete served as Philippine Army chief before succeeding Romeo Brawner, who ended his three-year tenure as the country's top military officer on Tuesday.

Nafarrete, who spent part of his 36-year military career in combat and counter-insurgency operations against Islamist militants and communist guerrillas in the southern Philippines, takes the helm of the 160,000-strong Philippine military during a multi-billion-dollar modernisation programme aimed at replacing ageing military assets, some dating back to World War Two.

The build-up is designed to beef up external defence and maritime security amid escalating tensions and repeated clashes between Manila and Beijing in the South China Sea.

The latest incident occurred on Monday at the Second Thomas Shoal, where the Philippine military accused China's Coast Guard personnel of aggressively striking a navy crew member in the head with a wooden baton. China's Coast Guard said the allegation was false and accused Manila of distorting facts.

Nafarrete's appointment also comes as the Southeast Asian nation deepens security ties beyond its traditional alliance with the United States, expanding cooperation with partners including Japan, Australia, Canada and several European countries.

A graduate of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1990, Nafarrete will also serve a fixed three-year term until July 2029, unless the president removes him.

Reuters