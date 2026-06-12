Rain, aftershocks hamper rescuers as Philippine quake toll hits 55

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Death toll from Philippines quake rises to 46
10-06-2026 16:36 HKT
Philippine ex-policeman arrested in notorious drug war killing
09-06-2026 16:42 HKT
Rescuers race to reach trapped after powerful quake in southern Philippines
09-06-2026 13:11 HKT
Eight reported dead after magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Philippines
08-06-2026 13:47 HKT
Philippine senators name new leader, sidestepping pro-Duterte boycott
03-06-2026 19:59 HKT
Philippine president urges senators to end boycott
03-06-2026 16:42 HKT
China patrols Scarborough Shoal after Philippines warns of threat
31-05-2026 15:12 HKT
Chinese steel plant workers in Philippines released from detention
29-05-2026 10:49 HKT
Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block
11-06-2026 00:05 HKT
100 y/o biologist David Attenborough shares 4 longevity habits
07-06-2026 12:00 HKT