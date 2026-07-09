logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Protecting the protectors: racing to save Philippine mangroves

WORLD
53 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP This aerial photo taken on April 16, 2026, shows men working on bamboo fences to protect the mangroves at Ticao Island, in the province of Masbate.
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP This aerial photo taken on April 16, 2026, shows men working on bamboo fences to protect the mangroves at Ticao Island, in the province of Masbate.

Standing knee-deep in coastal waters, environmentalist Andrea Pimentel guides workers as they drive bamboo poles into the seabed to block sediment from choking the tidal channel sustaining a mangrove forest.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Mangroves are a key natural defence against storm surges and coastal erosion in the Philippines, which is hit by around 20 typhoons each year.

But the country has lost over 60 percent of its mangrove cover since 1918, government data shows, and increasingly powerful storms are threatening what remains by stirring up sediment that clogs water channels and suffocates mangroves at the roots.

"Our typhoons are becoming frequent and getting stronger," said Andrea Pimentel, project manager for environmental organization WWF-Philippines.

"Even (if) mangroves are resilient, they can also be affected, and eventually they could die," she added, shortly before heading by boat to a mangrove site in Masbate province's Batuan town.

Pimentel works with local communities to rehabilitate mangroves across 245 hectares, including a two-hectare stretch where repeated typhoons have left bare patches in a once-dense forest.

Park ranger Bernard Almogera, who fished at the site with his father decades ago, has witnessed the mangroves deteriorate over the years.

"Some of them were snapped off, others like this one were uprooted," the 58-year-old told AFP, pointing to a tree with branches broken by previous storms.

Sweating under the morning sun, men hauled bamboo across the exposed mudflat while Almogera knelt nearby, cutting the stalks into 1.5-metre poles before driving them deep into the seabed with a heavier bamboo pole.

The fence they are building is intended to slow incoming waves so suspended sediment settles before reaching the tidal channel carrying seawater through the mangrove forest.

If the channel becomes clogged, water stagnates and the mangrove's roots are deprived of oxygen, eventually suffocating and killing them.

 

- A global problem -

 

"We're really scared, because if the mangroves disappear and a strong typhoon comes, our houses will surely be knocked down," Almogera said.

"There'll be nothing left to protect us."

Scientists warn that while bamboo fences are a cheap way to protect mangroves, they can rot within three years, unlike more expensive permeable concrete designs, leaving debris that may affect the trees they are meant to shield.

But they remain a quick, affordable way to protect mangroves in one of the world's most climate-vulnerable countries.

And the urgency is growing. Warming waters caused by climate change can produce stronger tropical storms.

The world's oceans experienced their hottest June on record, and could reach new highs in coming months as a strong El Nino weather pattern takes hold.

Pimentel said mangroves need immediate protection and rehabilitation, even if bamboo fences must be replaced before they deteriorate.

"If we don't act now, our mangroves will be vulnerable to climate change," she said.

The urgency extends beyond Masbate province.

A 2024 study by the International Union for Conservation of Nature found that half the world's mangrove ecosystems are at risk of collapse due to climate change, rising sea levels and human activity, with about a quarter potentially submerged by 2050 without proper conservation.

The Philippines suffered the second-highest mangrove losses, according to a 2023 survey of 10 Southeast Asian countries led by Filipino scientist Severino Salmo, with climate change impacts and the conversion of mangrove sites to seafood ponds largely to blame.

 

- 'Time we protect them' -

 

"It will be more difficult (for the mangroves) to adjust now because of the massive losses in the past," Salmo, who has been studying mangroves in the archipelago for more than three decades, told AFP.

Salmo warned they will only "decline more" in the coming years without proper restoration projects and better government policies.

"It's disappointing that we keep losing mangroves given how important they are," he said.

"For now, (the best response) should be to conserve whatever is left."

As workers continued assembling the bamboo fence, Pimentel looked around the forest and pointed to trees whose once grey-brown roots had turned charcoal black due to suffocation.

"Mangroves have always protected us from typhoons," she said.

"It's time we protect them too."

AFP

ProtectionprotectorsPhilippinesmangroves

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A parent assists in the checking of students' bags as they enter President Corazon Aquino Elementary School, a day after at least three students were killed and seven others injured when two students, aged 15 and 14, opened fire at a school in the city of Tacloban southeast of Manila, in Quezon City, Philippines, June 23, 2026. REUTERS/NOEL CELIS
Philippines rethinks school safety after rare shooting kills three
WORLD
23-06-2026 20:39 HKT
Photo by NOEL SIANOSA / AFP Students and their parents wait for permission from school authorities to enter the school compound at the gate of San Jose High School in Tacloban City, Leyte province in the central Philippines on June 23, 2026, a day after a shooting incident.
Deadly Philippine school shooting planned in advance, say police
WORLD
23-06-2026 19:56 HKT
logo
source: online
(Video) Three students killed in Philippine school shooting; two teens arrested
WORLD
22-06-2026 18:52 HKT
A vehicle partially buried under rubble amid destruction caused by the magnitude 6.9 quake in Bogo, Cebu, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Deadly Philippines quake turns seabed into shore
WORLD
19-06-2026 18:20 HKT
Tao indigenous rowers paddle a traditional wooden canoe named Ovayan, or "Golden Friendship," to the Philippines' Batanes Islands, on Orchid Island, Taiwan, June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Indigenous Taiwanese to paddle to the Philippines reconnecting long-lost route
CHINA
16-06-2026 11:38 HKT
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP A responder carries a rescue dog while conducting search and rescue operations in a collapsed building after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in General Santos City on June 9, 2026.
Rain, aftershocks hamper rescuers as Philippine quake toll hits 55
WORLD
12-06-2026 13:15 HKT
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Reuters
Philippines launches probe into deaths of two athletes from top basketball team
WORLD
11-06-2026 19:16 HKT
People look at a collapsed building following the magnitude 7.8 quake in General Santos, southern Philippines, June 8. REUTERS/Noel Celis
Death toll from Philippines quake rises to 46
WORLD
10-06-2026 16:36 HKT
South Korean nationals pay their respect during a memorial service for their compatriot Jee Ick-Joo, who was allegedly killed by policemen inside the Camp Crame police camp in Quezon city Metro Manila, Philippines February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Philippine ex-policeman arrested in notorious drug war killing
WORLD
09-06-2026 16:42 HKT
People look at a collapsed grocery store a day after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake, in Calumpang, General Santos, southern Philippines, June 9, 2026. REUTERS/Noel Celis
Rescuers race to reach trapped after powerful quake in southern Philippines
WORLD
09-06-2026 13:11 HKT
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
19 hours ago
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Local airlines announce special flight arrangements as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches
NEWS
08-07-2026 13:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.