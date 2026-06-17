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WORLD

South Korea's Lee asks Trump to lead peaceful diplomacy with North Korea

WORLD
43 mins ago
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South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung and South Korea's first lady Kim Hea Kyung arrive before a family photo prior to a gala dinner as part of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 16, 2026. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung and South Korea's first lady Kim Hea Kyung arrive before a family photo prior to a gala dinner as part of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 16, 2026. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung asked U.S. President Donald Trump to take the lead in seeking a peaceful resolution of tensions with North Korea during a brief exchange at the Group of Seven summit on Tuesday, Lee's office said.

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The two leaders greeted each other during a G7 leaders' group photo, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said, where Trump asked Lee about the current state of relations with North Korea.

Lee asked Trump to lead efforts to resolve the North Korea issue peacefully, as he had done with the war in the Middle East, according to Lee's office. Trump responded that he would work to address the North Korea issue, Kang said.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday following the summit, G7 leaders expressed "deep concern" about North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and reaffirmed their commitment to the "complete denuclearisation of North Korea in accordance with U.N. Security Council resolutions."

The leaders also urged North Korea to resolve the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by Pyongyang and reiterated the need to jointly address North Korea's cryptocurrency thefts and cybercrimes.

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held three meetings during Trump's first term, including a landmark summit in Singapore in 2018, a second summit in Hanoi in 2019 and a meeting later that year at the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas, where Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to step into North Korea.

The diplomacy collapsed after the Hanoi summit failed to produce an agreement on dismantling North Korea's nuclear programme and easing U.S.-led sanctions.

Trump has repeatedly signalled interest in reviving direct diplomacy with Kim. He said in August 2025 that he looked forward to seeing the North Korean leader "in the appropriate future", and said in October he would "love" to meet Kim again.

Trump last week posted a captionless photo of himself with Kim Jong Un on Truth Social, in an apparent reminder of their past diplomacy.

South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young on Monday said he viewed the post as a "good signal" that Trump would be willing to focus on a meeting with Kim once the conflict with Iran is resolved, local media reported.

Reuters

South KoreaLeeTrumppeaceful diplomacyNorth Korea

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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