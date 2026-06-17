logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

South Korea to shift civilian restricted line at border with North Korea

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A North Korean soldier stands guard at his guard post inside North Korean territory, in this picture taken from Paju, South Korea, near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
A North Korean soldier stands guard at his guard post inside North Korean territory, in this picture taken from Paju, South Korea, near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

South Korea will shift a line running parallel to the military border with North Korea to narrow the area that restricts civilian access to reflect an evolving security environment and for the convenience of local residents, the defence minister said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The so-called Civilian Control Line is currently as much as 10 km (6.2 miles) to the south of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) drawn up at the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Authorisation by the military is required to enter the area.

Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back said the change that will shift the civilian access line by an average of 6 km from the MDL is in response to years of requests by residents and is made possible by improved defence readiness.

As many as 20,000 people reside inside the zone according to media reports, and others enter the area to farm or work going through authorisation procedures.

The ministry also announced other changes that will ease restrictions imposed on areas near the border, including a relaxed reporting guideline on operating drones for farming purposes.The liberal government of President Lee Jae Myung, who took office last year, has taken a series of steps aimed at easing tensions with North Korea, but Pyongyang has kept up a hostile stance towards its neighbour.

Reuters

South Koreacivilian restricted lineborderNorth Korea

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The flag of North Korea is seen in Geneva, Switzerland, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/Files
North Korea's push for dry-field rice reflects drought concerns: experts
WORLD
22 hours ago
A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
North Korea touts industrial "miracles" as output exceeds targets, state media says
WORLD
23 hours ago
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
South Korea court sentences ex-President Yoon to 30-year jail term in drone case
WORLD
12-06-2026 12:42 HKT
Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP A worker drives a delivery truck of South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang in Seoul on December 9, 2025.
S.Korea hits Coupang with record fine over e-commerce data leak
WORLD
11-06-2026 14:10 HKT
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, an investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing. AP
Stocks weigh as foreign investors pull US$27 bln out of emerging market portfolios in May
FINANCE
10-06-2026 22:12 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during Xi's state visit to Pyongyang, North Korea, June 8, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea, China claim wins from Xi visit, but limits remain
CHINA
10-06-2026 17:39 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP South Korean protesters wave the national flags outside a vote-counting centre in Seoul on June 10, 2026, to call for a rerun of the local elections due to a shortage of ballot papers.
University students across South Korea to protest in ballot shortage row
WORLD
10-06-2026 17:18 HKT
Photo by STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP This picture taken on June 9, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 10, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (centre L) and his wife Ri Sol Ju (L) seeing off China's President Xi Jinping (centre R) and his wife Peng Liyuan during the latter's departure from Pyongyang International Airport.
North Korea says Xi's visit produced 'far-reaching blueprint' for ties
CHINA
10-06-2026 11:00 HKT
Photo by KIM WON JIN / AFP People watch a news program on the visit of China's President Xi Jinping, in the Kaeson Station of the Pyongyang Metro in Pyongyang on June 9, 2026.
What we know about Xi's visit to North Korea
CHINA
09-06-2026 19:21 HKT
Cranes and shipping containers are seen at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea's cabinet approves decree on $350 bln US investment plan
WORLD
09-06-2026 09:20 HKT
logo
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
NEWS
10 hours ago
Tsing Sha fatal crash victims identified as firefighter and wife
NEWS
7 hours ago
Jobless HK father says he was rejected for $20,000 jobs for being overqualified
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.