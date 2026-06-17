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WORLD

Swamp Thing: Algae mess with Trump's pool project

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP A worker removes algae from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following the completion of recent renovations in Washington, DC, on June 16, 2026.
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP A worker removes algae from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following the completion of recent renovations in Washington, DC, on June 16, 2026.

One of President Donald Trump's pet beauty projects for Washington was supposed to make the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool look blue, like part of the US flag.

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Enter Mother Nature. Algae have proliferated in the water, turning it a swampy green.

"Can you see it in my photos? Oh well, I'll just use a filter to hide the algae," said Farrah Lu, a 43-year-old tourist from China.

The invasion comes just days after the completion of the pool repainting project, part of Trump's drive to put his stamp on Washington with things like a ballroom at the White House and a huge arch by the Potomac River.

Under Trump's orders the long, rectangular pool, designed to capture reflections of the Washington Monument on the National Mall, was drained and painted in what he calls "American flag blue."

This is hallowed Washington real estate: it was from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial that civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famed "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963 to several hundred thousand people gathered below around the pool.

Alas, hot weather this past weekend apparently caused an algae bloom in the pool.

"When I thought reflecting pool, I would see some reflection of the monument on the pool. That's what the name says, so that didn't meet my expectation," said Ravi Desai, visiting from Australia. "But overall I still find it very beautiful. And we're just tourists here."

The National Park Service said it is using pumps to treat the water with what it called nanobubble ozone technology to kill the algae, along with hydrogen peroxide, which it said is milder than chlorine.

The pool project has faced scrutiny over its multimillion dollar cost and the process by which the contract was awarded -- a no-competition deal favoring a company that had already done work for Trump at one of his golf clubs.

Nicole Leguillow, a 66-year-old resident of neighboring Virginia, said she was not disappointed by the pool, saying algae will be algae. But she complained the funds spent on this Trump endeavor were "definitely not worth it."

"That money could have been spent much more wisely on things people in this country need," Leguillow said.

Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP Members of the National Park Service using a water pump remove algae from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following the completion of recent renovations in Washington, DC, on June 16, 2026.
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP A hose used to remove algae is seen inside the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following the completion of recent renovations in Washington, DC, on June 16, 2026.
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP Members of the National Park Service work near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following the completion of recent renovations in Washington, DC, on June 16, 2026.
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP Soldiers walk near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following the completion of recent renovations in Washington, DC, on June 16, 2026.
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP Visitors walk near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following the completion of recent renovations in Washington, DC, on June 16, 2026.

AFP

Swamp ThingAlgaeTrumppool project

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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