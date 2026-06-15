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WORLD

Trump celebrates 80th birthday with cage fight, Iran deal

WORLD
42 mins ago
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Fireworks shoot into the air over UFC Freedom 250 as America's mixed martial artist Justin Gaethje walks out of the White House for a lightweight title bout against Georgia-Spain's mixed martial artist Ilia Topuria on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2026. (AFP)
Fireworks shoot into the air over UFC Freedom 250 as America's mixed martial artist Justin Gaethje walks out of the White House for a lightweight title bout against Georgia-Spain's mixed martial artist Ilia Topuria on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2026. (AFP)

US President Donald Trump turned 80 in typically dramatic style on Sunday -- announcing an Iran peace deal shortly before he was due to hold a cage fight on the White House lawn.

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The peace agreement to end the war with Tehran was the icing on the cake of the unprecedented birthday festivities for the oldest American president ever to take office.

Trump will later preside over an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gala on the historic South Lawn, watching 14 star fighters beat each other to a pulp underneath a space-age arena called "The Claw."

But there could still be rain on Trump's parade, literally, with weather forecasters issuing a warning for thunderstorms over Washington that could disrupt the fight night at the White House.

Costing $60 million, the "UFC Freedom 250" event is linked to this year's festivities for the 250th anniversary of US independence -- but it also happens to fall on the day that Trump enters his ninth decade.

US President Donald Trump smiles as he sits next to US First Lady Melania Trump and UFC CEO Dana White while posing for a photo with other guests during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 15, 2026. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump attends the "UFC Freedom 250" mixed martial arts event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, June 14, 2026. (AFP)
America's mixed martial artist Justin Gaethje walks through the Grand Foyer of the White House before his lightweight title bout with Georgia-Spain's mixed martial artist Ilia Topuria, during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, on June 15, 2026. (AFP)

Critics have derided the cage fight, saying it is a tacky debasement of the White House by a president who has repeatedly shattered norms during his time in power.

Trump has also faced criticism for staging the event after a war with Iran that has sent global energy prices soaring and caused a major knock-on effect for US consumers.

In a social media post announcing the Iran deal -- which Tehran has yet to confirm -- Trump said "let the oil flow!"

- 'Unique opportunity' -

The billionaire president -- who has deep ties with a sport whose young male fans reflect his own political base -- defended the UFC event as a unique spectacle.

"This is going to be an event you're really gonna like," Trump said as he hosted some of the muscle-bound, bare-knuckle fighters in the Oval Office in May.

The White House says the UFC is bearing the entire cost.

UFC chief content officer Craig Borsari denied blending sport with politics.

"The way we look at this is we have an unbelievable, incredibly unique opportunity to celebrate this country and our athletes," Borsari told a news conference this week.

In a dramatic touch, some of the top fighters taking part in Sunday's event are reportedly set to emerge from the Oval Office itself before marching out to the South Lawn.

The fights themselves will take place in the Octagon, an eight-sided wire mesh cage, surrounded by seats for more than 4,000 spectators.

UFC combatant Michael Chandler, who is fighting on Sunday, said it was the "biggest fight event in combat sports history."

There will be a stunt bike display, military bands, a US military flyover and parachute display and a 10-minute fireworks finale.

- 'Big flashy show' -

In an early win for Trump, a judge on Friday rejected a bid by two local residents to halt the fight on the grounds that the event was corrupt.

Trump's birthday fight has already taken over much of downtown Washington, with space for some 125,000 people to watch the event on giant screens on the National Mall.

The macho spectacle has also distracted from questions about Trump's health as he ages.

Trump loves to compare his virility to Democratic predecessor Joe Biden, who also turned 80 in office, but was forced to drop his bid for a second term after a disastrous debate with the Republican.

But from bruised hands to a vein condition in his legs and apparent sleepiness in meetings, Trump has also had a number of issues, even though his doctor says he's in excellent health.

Trump admitted that he was "not happy about that birthday that I'm having," in a video posted by one of his officials this week. "It's not a number I like, but I'm here nevertheless."

In fact the former reality TV star will be front and center throughout the gore and glitz, as he always is.

"He's treating the presidency the way he treats his previous career, a big flashy show," Peter Loge, director of George Washington University's School of Media, told AFP.

For his last birthday, Trump oversaw an unprecedented military parade in Washington, marking the 250th anniversary of the US army.

(AFP)

Trumpbirthdaycage fightIran

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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