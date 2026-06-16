logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Stolen felines reunited with owners after Vietnam cat-meat bust

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A girl plays with a cat by the Westlake after the government eased the nationwide lockdown during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kham
A girl plays with a cat by the Westlake after the government eased the nationwide lockdown during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

More than 40 abducted cats have been reunited with owners after Vietnam police busted a feline theft ring and rescued 400 pets destined to be slaughtered for food, an animal rights group said Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Nine people were arrested last week in connection with the "criminal group specialising in stealing and collecting cats", according to the official newspaper of the Ho Chi Minh City police.

Authorities clawed back more than 400 live cats and 80 dead ones preserved on ice, the newspaper said. They seized another 21 cats from a separate facility.

Consumption of dogs and cats is legal in Vietnam, where many restaurants openly advertise the meat -- however vendors are required to obtain certificates showing the origin of the animals.

Police said they swooped on the gang after responding to rampant pet thefts in Ho Chin Minh City, and the suspects confessed to luring and trapping the cats over three years across southern Vietnam.

At least 40 of the pinched pets have been reunited with their owners, Humane World for Animals said in a Tuesday statement, praising police for "decisive action that has saved the lives of so many animals".

However, it said around 100 of the rescued cats "later perished due to what they have endured".

"While efforts are continuing to reunite stolen cats with their families, our main concern is for the cats who remain at the police station as evidence during the prosecution," Humane World for Animal's Karanvir Kukreja said, according to the statement.

He said the organisation had donated food and was arranging the delivery of fans to keep the pets from overheating.

Ho Chi Minh City police did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

AFP

Stolen felinesreunitedcat ownersVietnamcat-meatbust

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Truong My Lan (File Photo - Reuters)
Vietnam auctions convicted tycoon's Hermes handbags for over $500k
WORLD
22-05-2026 20:27 HKT
Vietnam's President and Communist Party Secretary General To Lam arrives at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China April 14, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Communist-run Vietnam eyes influencers, AI to spruce up propaganda, documents show
WORLD
08-05-2026 15:05 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
South Korea, Vietnam leaders to meet in Hanoi next week, sources say
WORLD
22-04-2026 10:06 HKT
Vietnamese General Secretary of the Communist Party To Lam (C) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) review the guard of honor at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam 14 April 2025. Xi is on a state visit to Vietnam from 14 to 15 April 2025. LUONG THAI LINH / /Pool via REUTERS
China offers loans, technology for Vietnam railways
CHINA
17-04-2026 14:20 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
South Korean President Lee to make state visits to India and Vietnam
WORLD
16-04-2026 10:43 HKT
Vietnam's President and Communist Party Secretary General To Lam arrives at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China April 14, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
China's Xi calls for strategic clarity, political security with Vietnam
CHINA
15-04-2026 19:54 HKT
This photo taken and released by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on April 15, 2026, shows Chinese President Xi Jinping (2nd L) and his wife Peng Liyuan (L) welcoming Vietnam's President To Lam and his wife Ngo Phuong Ly at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Photo by Vietnam News Agency / AFP)
Xi meets Vietnam's To Lam in Beijing: Chinese state media
CHINA
15-04-2026 12:35 HKT
Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam takes his oath as Vietnam's President during the legislature's session at the National Assembly in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 7, 2026. National Assembly/Handout via REUTERS
As ties warm, Vietnam's top leader schedules China visit
CHINA
09-04-2026 11:49 HKT
Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam receives a bouquet from National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man after taking his oath as Vietnam's President in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 7, 2026. National Assembly Handout via REUTERS
Vietnam's To Lam plans China visit next week after winning presidency, sources say
CHINA
08-04-2026 10:36 HKT
Photo by - / AFP Vietnam's Communist Party general secretary To Lam speaks during the opening session of the National Assembly in Hanoi on April 6, 2026.
Vietnam's To Lam: secret policeman turned changemaker
WORLD
07-04-2026 15:33 HKT
Ocean Park crowds revive memories of its busiest days
NEWS
15-06-2026 14:27 HKT
Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works
NEWS
15-06-2026 01:18 HKT
55 years on, Michelle Yim’s charm still lights up the stage, drawing a star-studded crowd
ENTERTAINMENT
14-06-2026 16:50 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.