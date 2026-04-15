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CHINA

China's Xi calls for strategic clarity, political security with Vietnam

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Vietnam's President and Communist Party Secretary General To Lam arrives at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China April 14, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Vietnam's President and Communist Party Secretary General To Lam arrives at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China April 14, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for China and Vietnam to maintain a high degree of strategic clarity and prioritise safeguarding political security during a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart on Wednesday.

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Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, is in China until Friday in his first overseas trip since being elected state president last week, a sign of warming ties between the two Communist neighbours.

The countries have grown closer in recent years, cooperating in railways, technology and other sectors, even as they remain at odds over maritime boundaries in the South China Sea. 

Reuters

ChinaXistrategic claritypolitical securityVietnam

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