China's Xi calls for strategic clarity, political security with Vietnam

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for China and Vietnam to maintain a high degree of strategic clarity and prioritise safeguarding political security during a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart on Wednesday.

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Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, is in China until Friday in his first overseas trip since being elected state president last week, a sign of warming ties between the two Communist neighbours.

The countries have grown closer in recent years, cooperating in railways, technology and other sectors, even as they remain at odds over maritime boundaries in the South China Sea.

Reuters