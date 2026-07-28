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FINANCE

US customs officials inspect China-linked factories in Vietnam, Bloomberg News reports

FINANCE
28 mins ago
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Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

US customs officials have carried out spot inspections on China-linked factories in Vietnam, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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Inspectors examined documents, raw material sources and production processes to determine how much value was added before exporting to the United States, the Bloomberg report said. Inspectors also looked at potential software intellectual property violations, it said.

While there have been concerns that the US would increase and broaden tariffs against Vietnam, there isn't any significant evidence of Chinese goods illicitly transiting through the country to the US, according to Bloomberg.

Reuters could not verify the report. US Customs and Border Protection did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

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