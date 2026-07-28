logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

US customs officials inspect China-linked factories in Vietnam, Bloomberg News reports

CHINA
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer works at the border crossing between Mexico and into the United States at the San Ysidro border in San Diego, California, U.S., May 29, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer works at the border crossing between Mexico and into the United States at the San Ysidro border in San Diego, California, U.S., May 29, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

U.S. customs officials have carried out spot inspections on China-linked factories in Vietnam, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Inspectors examined documents, raw material sources and production processes to determine how much value was added before exporting to the United States, the Bloomberg report said. Inspectors also looked at potential software intellectual property violations, it said.

While there have been concerns that the U.S. would increase and broaden tariffs against Vietnam, there isn't any significant evidence of Chinese goods illicitly transiting through the country to the U.S., according to Bloomberg.

Reuters could not verify the report. U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

UScustoms officialsinspectionsChinafactoriesVietnam

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People look at colorful bags on display at a bag store in a shopping mall in Beijing, China, July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China denies "weak demand leads to overcapacity" claim
FINANCE
7 mins ago
A Chinese flag is displayed next to a "Made in China" sign seen on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
China starts production of home-grown immersion DUV chipmaking tools
INNOVATION
20 mins ago
Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks via videoconference to support the candidacy of right-wing presidential hopeful Flavio Bolsonaro during the Liberal Party (PL) convention, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on July 25, 2026.
Trump to host Netanyahu, Zelenskiy as Ukraine, Iran wars reach critical stages
WORLD
1 hour ago
A cyclist rides past the installations of U.S. supplier Taylor Farms following the temporary closure announced by Taylor Farms, in Doctor Mora, Guanajuato state, Mexico, July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Company at center of US cyclospora outbreak complained to White House, source says
WORLD
1 hour ago
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
US customs officials inspect China-linked factories in Vietnam, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
2 hours ago
A Boeing worker passes by a 737 MAX airplane on the final assembly production line during a media tour of the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington, U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Genna Martin//File Photo
FAA says seats on hundreds of Boeing 737 MAX jets may need inspections
WORLD
2 hours ago
A Kimi logo is pictured at the Moonshot AI stand, featuring the Kimi K3 model, during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 18, 2026. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)
Moonshot AI releases full model weights of its Kimi K3, world’s largest open-weight AI model
INNOVATION
4 hours ago
A man walks past an electronic screen showing South Korea's benchmark stock index (KOSPI) in a foreign exchange dealing room at the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on July 28, 2026. Japanese and Korean shares dived in early trade on July 28, after US semiconductor chip stocks fell following a report of a breakthrough that could boost China's computer chip industry. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Korean chip stocks tumble with SK Hynix below US listing price amid China competition fears
FINANCE
6 hours ago
China's June net gold imports via Hong Kong up from year ago, down from May
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Reuters
US core capital goods orders increase strongly in June
FINANCE
18 hours ago
(file photo)
Japan’s LOFT to open first Hong Kong store at MOKO in August
NEWS
27-07-2026 14:33 HKT
Fund managers relocate from Singapore to HK, but sustaining wealth crown demands more than tax breaks
EDITORIAL
27-07-2026 06:08 HKT
FEHD issues enforcement orders after rat infestation spotted at Hung Hom ParknShop
NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.