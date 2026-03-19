Tokyo's dazzling cherry blossom season officially begins

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Record early blooms mark start of Japan’s 2026 cherry blossom season
16-03-2026 20:57 HKT
Thousands of Taiwan fans turn Tokyo blue at World Baseball Classic
07-03-2026 15:01 HKT
Tokyo issues rare second flu alert in same season as cases surge
06-02-2026 06:15 HKT
Mount Fuji cherry blossom festival cancelled due to overtourism
05-02-2026 19:00 HKT
Japan's beloved last pandas leave for China as ties fray
27-01-2026 12:53 HKT
Tokyo zoo pandas due to leave Japan January 27, joining sister
20-01-2026 15:47 HKT
One Tech Tip: Tis the season to unplug and enjoy the holidays IRL
18-12-2025 15:39 HKT