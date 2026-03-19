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WORLD

Tokyo's dazzling cherry blossom season officially begins

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Flowering cherry blossoms and buds from a cherry tree are seen in Tokyo on March 16, 2026, ahead of the official declaration of the cherry blossom season in the Tokyo area. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Flowering cherry blossoms and buds from a cherry tree are seen in Tokyo on March 16, 2026, ahead of the official declaration of the cherry blossom season in the Tokyo area. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
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Flowering cherry blossoms and buds from a cherry tree are seen in Tokyo on March 16, 2026, ahead of the official declaration of the cherry blossom season in the Tokyo area. (AFP)
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