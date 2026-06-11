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WORLD

New York renames streets after Thierry Henry, Pele ahead of World Cup

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Former France international Thierry Henry - December 16, 2018 REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot//File Photo
Former France international Thierry Henry - December 16, 2018 REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot//File Photo

New York has honored two footballing greats by temporarily renaming streets after Thierry Henry and Pele ahead of the World Cup kickoff.

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The tournament -- co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States -- begins Thursday and the final will be played next month at the MetLife Stadium, rebranded as the New York New Jersey Stadium, just outside the city.

Crowds gathered at West 50th Street and 6th Avenue in downtown Manhattan to mark the unveiling of "Thierry Henry Way" by city officials, according to FOX Sports.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona star, who was a member of the France squad that won the 1998 World Cup, made an appearance via video call.

The 48-year-old raised his profile in the United States after spending five seasons with New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer until 2014.

The city also renamed the intersection of Shea Road and Meridian Road, in the Queens borough, after Brazilian legend Pele.

The street names will stay in place until November 1.

AFP

New Yorkstreet namesThierry HenryPeleWorld Cup

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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