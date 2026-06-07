logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

World Cup fever muted in Iran under shadow of war, hardship

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
People wave Iran's national flags during a rally in support of the country's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei and commemorate Eid al-Ghadir in Tehran on June 4, 2026. (AFP)
People wave Iran's national flags during a rally in support of the country's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei and commemorate Eid al-Ghadir in Tehran on June 4, 2026. (AFP)

In a Tehran neighbourhood dotted with shops selling football jerseys and sporting goods, 10-year-old Helma was already feeling World Cup fever.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"I'm supporting Iran because it's always the champion!" she said, sporting a bracelet in the green, white and red of the national flag. "This year, it will be number one out of all the countries!"

Holding a shopping bag containing a national team jersey, her mother explained that Helma was set to appear in a video clip supporting Iran's side, adding: "We came to buy Team Melli outfits for the shoot."

But after weeks of war with Israel and the United States -- one of the co-hosts of this year's tournament -- not to mention persistent economic hardship and stuttering efforts to bring the conflict to a final close, not every Iranian shares the grade-schooler's excitement.

At a shop in the same district, 17-year-old employee Houman said Portugal jerseys were the bestsellers, with Spain and Brazil also popular.

"This World Cup is different for Iranians," he said. "I don't see the same enthusiasm as past editions."

Team Melli's aspirations on the field have been overshadowed by what has been an especially trying year for Iranians.

It began with anti-government protests -- described as foreign-backed riots by the government -- that rights groups say were met with a deadly crackdown. Then came the US-Israeli strikes that launched the war, which only worsened an economic crunch defined by hyperinflation and a currency freefall.

The national team has also faced challenges of its own, with its US visas held up until the night before their departure.

Iran's squad has had to change its base for the tournament to Mexico, and even with the visas, they must enter and leave US soil on the same day as any match, Tehran's ambassador to Mexico said Saturday.

- 'No excitement at all' -

Shervin, a 42-year-old photographer from Tehran, was among those finding it difficult to get excited about the football.

"In Iran, no one truly cares about football now, just as no one seems to care about the hardship and difficult living conditions of the Iranian people," he told AFP journalists based in Paris. "It makes me angry."

Iran's first World Cup match will be played in Los Angeles against New Zealand.

"The situation looks particularly difficult for the national team players, who have to play in a country Iran is in conflict with," said Mohammad Pahlevan, an 18-year-old high school student wearing an AC Milan jersey.

Still, Team Melli "got lucky" with its draw, he added. "They can make it out of the group stage this year."

Meanwhile, Ali, a self-professed football fanatic from the northern city of Tonekabon, said he wasn't in the mood this year after decades of fandom.

"As someone who has loved football and followed every World Cup since 1994, it's heartbreaking to realise that I feel no excitement at all for the upcoming tournament," the 49-year-old told Paris-based AFP journalists.

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
An Iranian man walks next to an anti-Israeli mural on a street in Tehran, Iran June 6, 2026. (Reuters)
US eyes Iranian assets for Gulf allies' reconstruction, source says
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP. People wait in line outside Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City on May 15, 2026.
In New York, waiting in line becomes a social scene
WORLD
1 hour ago
This picture taken on June 3, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 4, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (front R) inspecting the newly-inaugurated nuclear materials production factory at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)
North Korea's Kim stresses stronger naval nuclear deterrent
WORLD
18 hours ago
A SpaceX Super Heavy booster carrying the Starship spacecraft lifts off on its 12th test flight at Starbase, Texas, U.S., May 22, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo
Musk's SpaceX IPO jolts life back into European retail investing
WORLD
18 hours ago
A U.S. flag is displayed at the National Mall, as part of a memorial paying tribute to the U.S. citizens who have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. REUTER/Carlos Barria
US authorizes sale of $2 bn in anti-drone weapons to Kuwait
WORLD
19 hours ago
Photo by PRABIN RANABHAT / AFP. Mountaineer Dawa Sherpa's wife Damu Sherpa (C) and daughter Mendo Lhamu Sherpa (3L) along with their relatives wait outside the intensive care unit (ICU) at HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu on June 5, 2026.
'I thought I would perish': Everest survivor recounts ordeal
WORLD
20 hours ago
Doctors Without Border (MSF) personnel at the Elikya clinic Ebola treatment center disinfects a hospital rooms for Ebola patients in Bunia, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by GLODY MURHABAZI / AFP)
US warns Ebola outbreak on scale of largest 'is possible'
WORLD
20 hours ago
A test tube labelled "Hantavirus negative" is held in this illustration taken May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Argentina to expand hantavirus search to a second province
WORLD
21 hours ago
People trapped in a cave are found alive by rescue workers in Xaisomboun Province, Laos, May 27, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Norrased Palasing/via REUTERS
Rescuers halt search for two last men lost in Laos cave
WORLD
21 hours ago
U..S. President Donald Trump speaks at the site of ongoing construction of the planned White House ballroom in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Citing national security, Trump Justice Dept defends White House ballroom project
WORLD
22 hours ago
Legal concerns rise as mainland mothers promote 'Master's Degree loophole' for cheap Hong Kong births
NEWS
17 hours ago
logo
Waterspout captivates border residents amid thunderstorms and heavy rain
NEWS
19 hours ago
Man arrested at border after viral video shows indecent assault on KMB
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.