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WORLD

Powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Kumamoto triggering tsunami warnings and widespread panic

WORLD
29 mins ago
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A severe 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Kumamoto Prefecture in Japan on Tuesday afternoon, prompting immediate tsunami advisories for multiple coastal regions and causing structural damage and chaos in local commercial areas.

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The major seismic event occurred at 3.35pm local time, centered in the town of Hikawa within Uki City. In response to the powerful quake, officials immediately issued tsunami advisories for the Ariake and Yatsushiro Seas, warning coastal communities across Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, and Kumamoto prefectures to remain on high alert.

The situation was further compounded just four minutes later when a very shallow 4.5-magnitude aftershock struck the same city.

While the tremors caused significant disruption, authorities have not yet released official reports regarding total casualties or fatalities.

In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, online footage began surfacing showing significant damage to local landmarks, including the partial collapse of a perimeter wall at the historic Kumamoto Castle, which sent large plumes of dust into the air.

The terrifying intensity of the quake was also captured inside a large supermarket, where towering shelves spilled heavy merchandise onto shoppers.

Video clips depicted chaotic and distressing scenes with children crying out in fear while bystanders desperately dug through the piles of fallen goods to rescue those suspected of being trapped or injured beneath the debris.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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