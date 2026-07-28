logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Seoul, Tokyo lead fresh tech rout as most of Asia retreats

WORLD
25 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
An electronic quotation board displays the Nikkei Stock Average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on July 28, 2026. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
An electronic quotation board displays the Nikkei Stock Average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on July 28, 2026. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

South Korea's Kospi collapsed almost 11 percent on Tuesday as tech took a battering on another negative day for Asian stock markets, with a report of a breakthrough in China's chip industry compounding worries about the longevity of the AI boom.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The losses extended a sell-off across the industry globally following an eye-watering rally over the past two years that has sent several indexes and companies to record highs.

They also overshadowed another drop in oil prices fuelled by Middle East hopes as the United States and Iran paused tit-for-tat strikes for a third day and Donald Trump suggested there was a "good chance" of a deal to end hostilities.

Semiconductor firms were at the forefront of a region-wide rout on Tuesday after website The Information said China's Shanghai Yuliangsheng had started mass production of a chipmaker technology long dominated by Dutch firm ASML.

Seoul-listed SK hynix sank 14.7 percent and Samsung more than 13 percent, dragging the Kospi index down 10.8 percent.

The two firms have fallen almost 50 percent since hitting all-time highs last month, while the Kospi is down more than 30 percent.

Tokyo's Nikkei tanked four percent as Kioxia shed more than 18 percent, while Advantest and Tokyo Electron dived 10 percent and 11 percent respectively.

Taipei was also off more than four percent as market heavyweight and chip giant TSMC took a hit.

The rest of Asia was also mostly down. Shanghai, Singapore, Manila, Mumbai and Jakarta retreated, though there were gains in Hong Kong, Sydney and Wellington.

London, Paris and Frankfurt edged up.

Tuesday's hammering followed a bleak day on Wall Street, where the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped 2.2 percent as Sandisk tanked 11 percent, while Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia gave up around five percent.

ASML shed more than eight percent in Amsterdam.

 

- 'Behaving like a flywheel' -

 

The AI trade was already fracturing in recent weeks owing to worries about the vast sums that had been invested in AI, which had fuelled questions about when that would actually begin seeing a return, while extended valuations had also raised eyebrows.

"The immediate fundamentals of semiconductors have not collapsed," wrote Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"Demand for high-bandwidth memory remains strong, hyperscalers are still spending, and the largest technology companies have not yet abandoned their capital expenditure plans.

"What has changed is the market's willingness to capitalise those promises at almost any price.

"The AI trade spent the past several years behaving like a flywheel: rising equity values encouraged more spending, more spending validated higher earnings expectations, and those expectations pushed valuations higher again.

"Now that same wheel is beginning to throw investors off at speed."

Traders are awaiting earnings this week from SK hynix, Samsung and Kioxia, as well as US titans Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Amazon.

The bloodbath in tech overshadowed renewed optimism over the US-Iran crisis, with the two sides stepping back after almost two weeks of retaliatory attacks sparked by a breakdown in diplomacy over Tehran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump expressed hope that renewed diplomacy could bring an end to the war that began in late February.

"I have a lot of patience... We'll see what happens," he said aboard Air Force One. "I think there is a good chance that something could happen."

Reports said Oman and Iran were trying to reach an agreement to restart shipping through Hormuz, through which about a fifth of global oil and LNG usually pass.

Hopes for a deal sent both mains sharply lower, with international benchmark Brent losing more than eight percent on Monday and WTI more than seven percent. Both were down more than one percent on Tuesday.

AFP

SeoulTokyofresh tech routAsia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A data centre construction site in Johor state, which has become Southeast Asia's fastest-growing data centre hub, at Sedenak, Malaysia, May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
Malaysia's resource anxiety tests Asia's fastest data centre build-out
WORLD
24-07-2026 14:36 HKT
MOU signing ceremony during a public briefing on the development vision for advanced industry in South Korea's southwestern region, in Gwangju, South Korea, June 30, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
Power, water needs test South Korea's push to build AI chip hub beyond Seoul
WORLD
21-07-2026 09:24 HKT
The NVIDIA logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
Nvidia halves Asia buyer list in China chip crackdown, FT reports
INNOVATION
14-07-2026 16:08 HKT
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Asia seeks strategic flexibility amid US-China rivalry
CHINA
09-07-2026 16:49 HKT
Photo by JADE GAO / AFP The logo of Samsung is seen at the Samsung Electronics Seocho building in Seoul on July 7, 2026.
Seoul dives on mixed day in Asia as Samsung fails to ease tech woes
WORLD
07-07-2026 12:31 HKT
FB@interviewing japan
Tokyo woman 'forcibly dragged into taxi' in Shibuya sparks abduction fears
WORLD
02-07-2026 06:04 HKT
A person holds a South Korean flag in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, December 6, 2024. (Reuters)
Seoul says Chinese, Russian military aircraft enter its air defence zone
CHINA
27-06-2026 16:17 HKT
File Photo: People browse fans and air conditioning units in a homeware store, amid a heatwave in Paris, France, May 28, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/File Photo/File Photo
As Europe roasts in a heat wave, Asia's air-con makers grab some cool cash
WORLD
25-06-2026 18:43 HKT
Photo by PHILIP FONG / AFP Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at an elementary school in Tokyo on June 19, 2026.
Fire breaks out at Tokyo primary school, injuring at least one
WORLD
19-06-2026 14:45 HKT
Participants parade with a huge rainbow flag during the Seoul Queer Culture Festival in Seoul, South Korea, June 1, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Thousands gather for Seoul queer festival, counter-rally
WORLD
13-06-2026 13:55 HKT
(file photo)
Japan’s LOFT to open first Hong Kong store at MOKO in August
NEWS
27-07-2026 14:33 HKT
FEHD issues enforcement orders after rat infestation spotted at Hung Hom ParknShop
NEWS
18 hours ago
Fund managers relocate from Singapore to HK, but sustaining wealth crown demands more than tax breaks
EDITORIAL
27-07-2026 06:08 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.