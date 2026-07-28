logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

ZZ Stop: Japanese man arrested for years of guitar noise

WORLD
48 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Fender Stratocaster guitars are displayed at a store in Singapore April 3, 2018. Picture taken April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White
Fender Stratocaster guitars are displayed at a store in Singapore April 3, 2018. Picture taken April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White

An overly enthusiastic Japanese musician has been arrested after allegedly giving his elderly neighbours insomnia for more than seven years with his loud guitar playing, police said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Kyoto resident Kazunori Yokoi, 61, has allegedly been rocking out on his dozens of guitars and playing his radio at loud volume day and night since 2019, a local police officer told AFP, declining to be named.

This caused three neighbours in their 60s to their 80s to suffer from sleep deprivation and depression, while a fourth developed a constant ringing in the ears known as tinnitus.

A string of official warnings failed to change his behaviour, but the four neighbours finally gave police sufficient grounds to arrest him on assault charges, the official said.

Police seized over 40 guitars -- many electric -- from Yokoi's residence, along with CD and radio cassette players and amplifiers.

Investigators measured noise levels of over 80 decibels in the neighbourhood, which the city says is roughly as loud as being inside a moving train.

"It was awful because all kinds of sounds were jumbled together all day," Kyodo News quoted one long-suffering neighbour in his 60s as saying.

AFP

ZZ StopJapanese manarrestguitar noise

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani looks over notes in the green room before participating in a mayoral debate, in New York, U.S. October 16, 2025. Angelina Katsanis/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
NY mayor says city can't arrest Netanyahu on ICC warrant
WORLD
22-07-2026 12:41 HKT
Philippines National Flag is pictured as the rainbow displays over it a day before the annual procession to celebrate Black Nazarene feast day at Quirino Grandstand in Manila, Philippines, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
Thousands from Philippine sect protest pro-Duterte senator's looming arrest
WORLD
30-06-2026 12:20 HKT
Ninth suspect arrested in $7m airport gold heist
NEWS
21-06-2026 23:06 HKT
PSG supporters gather on the Champs-Elysees Avenue after the club won the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC played in Budapest, in Paris on May 30, 2026. (AFP)
Hundreds arrested as clashes erupt in Paris on PSG victory night
WORLD
31-05-2026 11:20 HKT
Senator Jose 'Jinggoy' Estrada (C), son of former Philippine President Joseph Estrada , waves as he arrives at the graft court for his arraignment in Manila June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Noel Celis/Pool
Philippine senator Estrada faces arrest on corruption charges
WORLD
28-05-2026 20:41 HKT
Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP In this photo taken on May 13, 2026, Ronald Dela Rosa, a fugitive senator wanted by the International Criminal Court over his role in the nation's deadly drug war, attends a senate session in Manila.
Philippines orders arrest of fugitive senator sought by ICC
WORLD
21-05-2026 16:14 HKT
Philippine Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, the chief enforcer of former president Rodrigo Duterte's drug war, takes a phone call during a session at the Senate, which holds him under protective custody amid an International Criminal Court warrant, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo
Philippine Supreme Court rejects bid to block arrest of senator wanted by ICC
WORLD
20-05-2026 15:16 HKT
Military personnel in camouflage fatigues enter the Senate building where Philippine Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, the chief enforcer of former president Rodrigo Duterte's drug war, at the Senate, is under protective custody amid an International Criminal Court warrant, as more than a dozen gunshots were heard at the Philippine Senate on Wednesday, and people were told to run for cover, according to a Reuters witness, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez TPX IMAGES
How a Philippine war crimes suspect thwarted arrest (for now)
WORLD
16-05-2026 14:46 HKT
Police officers stand outside the Senate building, after gunshots were heard at the Philippine Senate, as chaos mounted in anticipation of an attempt to arrest a top senator wanted by the International Criminal Court, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Philippines will 'definitely' comply with ICC request to arrest senator, minister says
WORLD
15-05-2026 20:12 HKT
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP Philippines' Senator Ronald Dela Rosa prepares for an interview at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay, Metro Manila on May 13, 2026.
Philippine senator seeks military support to block ICC drug war arrest
WORLD
13-05-2026 15:00 HKT
FEHD issues enforcement orders after rat infestation spotted at Hung Hom ParknShop
NEWS
19 hours ago
(file photo)
Japan’s LOFT to open first Hong Kong store at MOKO in August
NEWS
27-07-2026 14:33 HKT
Fund managers relocate from Singapore to HK, but sustaining wealth crown demands more than tax breaks
EDITORIAL
27-07-2026 06:08 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.