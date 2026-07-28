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WORLD

'Only job I wanted', says new France coach Zidane

WORLD
8 mins ago
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Zinedine Zidane was appointed France coach on Tuesday, as widely expected, following the departure of Didier Deschamps, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced.

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Zidane, 54, had long been viewed as the leading candidate for the role and had been waiting for an opportunity to take charge of the national team for several years.

He will replace Deschamps, whose tenure began in 2012 and ended earlier this month after France finished fourth at the World Cup.

Deschamps guided France to 2018 World Cup glory and the final four years later.

"For me, it's an immense joy... being able to become the coach of this French team. I don't have any other words," said Zidane, who takes over on a four-year deal that runs until the 2030 World Cup co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

"I'm holding myself back because I have so many emotions inside me. I'm ready for the challenge, that's what drives me today."

Former Real Madrid star Zidane, who was Deschamps' teammate in the 1998 World Cup triumph, has been readying himself for the role since leaving Real Madrid in 2021.

"The France job was the only one I wanted," Zidane said at his unveiling in Paris, where he signed autographs and took photos with fans waiting outside the FFF headquarters after his appointment.

"I've had offers over these four or five years to take charge of a club and I turned them all down for the French national team."

The former France playmaker, who scored twice in the 1998 World Cup final victory over Brazil and also won the 2000 European Championship as a player, has coached only one club, Real Madrid.

- 'Completely different job' -

During his time with the Spanish giants, he led them to three consecutive Champions League titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018, an unprecedented achievement in the competition's modern era.

"I think it's a completely different job, that's for sure," said Zidane. "I've experienced the club side of it. Now this is something new for me, but it doesn't scare me."

Zidane will follow in the footsteps of former international team-mates Laurent Blanc, who coached the national side from 2010 to 2012, and Deschamps.

"I'm going to give everything so that this team keeps on winning. That's it, the only thing that drives me is being able to work for this France team and making sure it keeps on winning."

"'DD' (Deschamps) is 'DD', Blanc was Blanc and 'Zizou' is Zizou'.

"I will do things the way I know how to do them."

FFF president Philippe Diallo said he first met with Zidane in February 2025, shortly after Deschamps revealed he would step down from his role after the 2026 World Cup.

"There was one thing that struck me, that perhaps ultimately made the difference," said Diallo. "During the conversations we had, he said to me, 'President, I know how to win.'

"When he said that, I saw someone who had both the desire and the self-belief needed to lead France. That is what it takes for our national team to remain successful in the years ahead."

Zidane's first game at the helm of France will come away to Turkey in the UEFA Nations League on September 25. His first match at home will be against Italy at the Stade de France on October 2.

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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