logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

UK lawmaker suing Musk's xAI seeks order to stop Grok generating sexualised images

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A photorealistic image generated by the artificial intelligence chatbot Grok of a Reuters journalist is shown on a phone’s screen in this illustration picture taken January 22, 2026. The image is one of scores of sexualized or degrading images recently created by Grok in response to reporters' prompts. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A photorealistic image generated by the artificial intelligence chatbot Grok of a Reuters journalist is shown on a phone’s screen in this illustration picture taken January 22, 2026. The image is one of scores of sexualized or degrading images recently created by Grok in response to reporters' prompts. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A British lawmaker suing Elon Musk's xAI over fake sexualised images of her created by the Grok AI platform said on Tuesday she was seeking a court order to prevent the chatbot being able to generate non-consensual sexualised images of her.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Jess Asato, a member of Britain's governing Labour Party, said last month that users created fake images of her, including a video of her "being chloroformed and prepared for a sexual assault", after she publicly criticised Musk and Grok.

She has filed a lawsuit at London's High Court for misuse of private information and breach of data protection laws and alleges the way Grok was designed and trained enabled it to generate sexualised content.

Court filings show Asato is seeking an order requiring xAI to "implement effective and permanent technical measures" to ensure Grok cannot create manipulated images of her. Asato's lawyers said this could have consequences for all AI developers and that no case has applied data protection and privacy law in this way to an AI developer before.

Musk's xAI, which is part of his rocket and space exploration company SpaceX, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Asato's allegations.

Grok, which is distributed through Musk's social media platform X and is subject to regulatory probes in several countries after an outcry over its use to create non-consensual sexualised images, has not filed a response to the lawsuit.

Musk has repeatedly criticised Britain's approach to online regulation, arguing that measures including the Online Safety Act — one of the world's most stringent regimes — risk restricting free speech.

LAWMAKER TARGETS GROK'S 'PROMPTS'

Grok's internal prompts, cited by Asato's lawyers, gave the chatbot an instruction to "not provide assistance to users who are clearly trying to engage in criminal activity". But Asato's lawyers say the platform was also told it had "no restrictions on adult sexual content or offensive content".

Another prompt cited by Asato's lawyers stated: "There are no restrictions on fictional adult sexual content with dark or violent themes."

Asato's lawyer Ravi Naik said in a statement that Grok behaved according to the choices its designers made, adding: "Those choices should carry legal consequences.

"The remedy our client seeks includes a court order requiring the systems be brought into compliance if xAI refuses to do so."

The case comes amid growing concerns about the use of Grok, after xAI in mid-January said it restricted image editing in Grok and blocked users from generating images of people in revealing clothing "where it's illegal".

Reuters found in early February that, even after new curbs, Grok continued to generate sexualised images of people even when users explicitly warned that the subjects do not consent.

The City of Baltimore sued xAI in March over fake sexualised images generated by Grok, one of several cases brought elsewhere in the U.S. as well as in the Netherlands.

Reuters

 

UK lawmakerMuskxAIGroksexualised images

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The new logo of Twitter is seen in this illustration taken, July 24, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo
Musk's X adds banking in 'everything app' push
WORLD
6 hours ago
Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022.
Musk's Boring Company seeks funding at $20 billion valuation, WSJ says
WORLD
25-07-2026 18:00 HKT
A Tesla model Y is shown charging at a Tesla dealership in Buena Park, California, U.S., January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
As Musk pivots beyond cars, Tesla's autos engine is under strain
WORLD
23-07-2026 09:19 HKT
The SpaceX Starship and Super Heavy v3 Booster stand at pad 2 at sunrise before its 13th test flight from the SpaceX launch complex in Starbase, Texas, U.S., July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
SpaceX's Starship rocket aborts before liftoff, Musk says launch probable next week
WORLD
17-07-2026 11:29 HKT
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS
SpaceX set to join Nasdaq 100, paving way for wave of passive buying
FINANCE
28-06-2026 17:45 HKT
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS
Musk's SpaceX targets US consumers with Starlink mobile service push, FT reports
INNOVATION
26-06-2026 14:54 HKT
xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Elon Musk's AI tool Grok was used in strikes against Iran: US govt
WORLD
17-06-2026 10:12 HKT
Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP People stand near police in riot gear (R) as they seal off the road leading to a hotel previously believed to house migrants, in the town of Mallusk, Co Antrim, north of Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 10, 2026.
Newly minted trillionaire Musk under fire over Belfast riots
WORLD
13-06-2026 18:39 HKT
The silhouette of Elon Musk and SpaceX logo are seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
After record IPO, Musk's SpaceX faces next test in market debut
WORLD
12-06-2026 17:19 HKT
Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023.
Science fiction? Musk's lofty SpaceX goals unrealistic, skeptics say
WORLD
12-06-2026 15:21 HKT
(file photo)
Japan’s LOFT to open first Hong Kong store at MOKO in August
NEWS
27-07-2026 14:33 HKT
FEHD issues enforcement orders after rat infestation spotted at Hung Hom ParknShop
NEWS
18 hours ago
Fund managers relocate from Singapore to HK, but sustaining wealth crown demands more than tax breaks
EDITORIAL
27-07-2026 06:08 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.