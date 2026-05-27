logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump's Board of Peace fund is empty: FT

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP Palestinians gather on a heavily damaged street to perform morning prayers marking the start of Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 27, 2026.
Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP Palestinians gather on a heavily damaged street to perform morning prayers marking the start of Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 27, 2026.

US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace has "zero" cash in its official fund, despite member countries pledging billions of dollars, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump first conceived of the board to rebuild Gaza, where Israel and Hamas agreed to a US-backed ceasefire in October in a bid to halt two years of devastating war.

But he quickly raised eyebrows by sending out wide invitations, including to Russian President Vladimir Putin and to countries far removed from traditional Middle East diplomacy.

Since the board was set up in January, its fund -- administered by the World Bank and endorsed by the United Nations -- has received no money from donors, the FT said, citing four unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

"Zero dollars have been deposited," one source said, according to the FT.

Instead, the board has received donations directly into a JPMorgan account, the British newspaper said, citing the board's spokesperson.

There are no "independent transparency requirements" in place for the JPMorgan account, the FT noted.

Major European nations have shunned the board, which is heavy on longstanding US partners in the Middle East, ideological allies of Trump and smaller countries eager for Trump's attention.

France and Britain refused to join.

The board is unambiguously led not just by the United States but personally by Trump, who holds the final say and can remain in charge past his presidency.

Trump previously said that the United States would contribute $10 billion to the board, while Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates each promised at least $1 billion.

Members of the board are required pay $1 billion for a permanent spot, according to its charter.

An EU-UN assessment published in April estimated that more than $71 billion will be needed over the next decade for the reconstruction of war-ravaged Gaza.

Despite the October ceasefire, Gaza remains gripped by daily violence as Israeli strikes continue, with both the military and Hamas accusing one another of violating the truce.

AFP

TrumpBoard of Peacefundempty

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by KENT NISHIMURA / AFP US President Donald Trump rides in his motorcade as he departs after a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on May 26, 2026.
Trump declares himself in 'perfect' health, as 80th birthday looms
WORLD
7 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump calls off rare Camp David meeting due to weather
WORLD
9 hours ago
Photo by KENT NISHIMURA / AFP Construction crews build a cage-fighting arena on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 26, 2026, ahead of the upcoming "UFC Freedom 250" event.
Trump builds giant stage at White House for birthday cage fight
WORLD
10 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
US hits Iran with new strikes, despite talks to end war
WORLD
16 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign a memorandum in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 5, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
Trump, near 80, to have annual physical amid scrutiny of recent ailments
WORLD
23 hours ago
Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) stand inside a vehicle loaded with boxes outside the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center after the FBI executed a search warrant there in relation to the 2020 election, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter, in Union City, Georgia, U.S. January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo
Trump claims 2020 election 'rigged' at least 107 times in six months as midterms loom
WORLD
26-05-2026 18:04 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon arrival for meetings at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/ File Photo
Trump links normalizing ties with Israel to Iran peace deal
WORLD
26-05-2026 09:49 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Iran health official says supreme leader suffered only 'superficial' wounds in US-Israel strike
WORLD
26-05-2026 01:28 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Russia hits Ukraine with Oreshnik missile in one of war's biggest attacks on Kyiv
WORLD
25-05-2026 06:54 HKT
Iranians gather at the Imam Khomeini Mosque (Mosalla) to commemorate those killed in former wars and also those killed during the latest US-Israel led war, in Tehran on May 24, 2026. (AFP)
Trump says US will not 'rush into a deal' with Iran, as criticism mounts
WORLD
24-05-2026 23:51 HKT
Over 20 men brawl at Wan Chai bar, woman injured as police hunt suspects
NEWS
13 hours ago
Alain Li, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
PEOPLE
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT
(file photo)
Hongkongers slam weak air conditioning in malls and public transport amid heatwave
SOCIAL BUZZ
26-05-2026 12:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.