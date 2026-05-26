logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump, near 80, to have annual physical amid scrutiny of recent ailments

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign a memorandum in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 5, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign a memorandum in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 5, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump, who turns 80 next month, will undergo his routine annual physical on Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical ​Center, following a year of public attention on apparently minor health issues.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump frequently casts himself as more energetic and fitter than Joe Biden, his Democratic predecessor who left office last year at age 82 after facing questions about his fitness for the job.

Still, recent photographs showing a blotchy neck rash have added to questions about Trump's health, following images in July 2025 of swollen ankles and a bruised hand concealed with makeup.

Trump, whose birthday is June 14, became the oldest person to assume the presidency when he began his second term in January 2025.

Trump maintains an active golf schedule, but joked about his relative lack of exercise at a recent Oval Office event where his health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr said the president walks nine miles (14.5 km) every time he goes golfing.

"When I am not using the cart," Trump said.

White House physician Sean Barbabella has said Trump is using ​a common cream as "a preventative skin treatment" to address the neck rash, but he has not given details of the condition being treated.

After the photographs of the president's legs and hands were published last July, Barbabella said in a letter that the ailments were benign and that there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

Trump's leg swelling was from a "common" vein condition, and his hand was bruised from shaking so many hands, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Trump said last October that he had received a magnetic resonance imaging exam that month. The White House initially declined to share further details on the reason for the scan. Leavitt said only that it indicated "exceptional physical health" for Trump.

The president later told reporters he got the MRI as part of a second physical exam.

"Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn't have it? Other people get it. ... I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor," Trump said.

Medical experts noted that MRIs are not typically part of a routine physical and are usually prescribed to get detailed images of the body.

In a memo after the second exam, Barbabella said the president's "cardiac age - a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG - was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.

Trump has also faced questions after appearing to fall asleep during several meetings, including a session with his Cabinet.

"Some people said, he closed his eyes. Look, it got pretty boring," Trump told laughing officials in February. "I didn't sleep. I just closed them because I wanted to get the hell outta here."

Biden last year was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that spread to his bones, and underwent radiation therapy.

Reuters

Trumpnear 80annual physicalscrutinyailments

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) stand inside a vehicle loaded with boxes outside the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center after the FBI executed a search warrant there in relation to the 2020 election, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter, in Union City, Georgia, U.S. January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo
Trump claims 2020 election 'rigged' at least 107 times in six months as midterms loom
WORLD
4 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon arrival for meetings at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/ File Photo
Trump links normalizing ties with Israel to Iran peace deal
WORLD
13 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Iran health official says supreme leader suffered only 'superficial' wounds in US-Israel strike
WORLD
21 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Russia hits Ukraine with Oreshnik missile in one of war's biggest attacks on Kyiv
WORLD
25-05-2026 06:54 HKT
Iranians gather at the Imam Khomeini Mosque (Mosalla) to commemorate those killed in former wars and also those killed during the latest US-Israel led war, in Tehran on May 24, 2026. (AFP)
Trump says US will not 'rush into a deal' with Iran, as criticism mounts
WORLD
24-05-2026 23:51 HKT
US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks to board a plane at Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on May 22, 2026. (AFP)
Trump says agreement with Iran 'largely negotiated,' includes opening strait
WORLD
24-05-2026 11:15 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign and economic policy event in the Eugene Levy Fieldhouse at SUNY Rockland Community College on May 22, 2026 in Suffern, New York. Trump traveled to the Hudson Valley to help bolster the campaign of Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) as he seeks reelection in what is expected to be one of the nation’s most closely watched House races this November. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images/AFP
Who killed Trump's AI order? Musk says it wasn't him
WORLD
23-05-2026 17:47 HKT
Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Tulsi Gabbard after she was sworn in as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 12, 2025.
Trump's intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard resigns
WORLD
23-05-2026 16:36 HKT
An Iranian woman walks next to a mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Three months in, is Trump losing the Iran war?
WORLD
23-05-2026 14:11 HKT
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP. US President Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. walk on the south lawn toward the White House in Washington, DC, on May 3, 2026.
Trump skips son's wedding as Iran talks continue
WORLD
23-05-2026 14:10 HKT
(file photo)
Hongkongers slam weak air conditioning in malls and public transport amid heatwave
SOCIAL BUZZ
10 hours ago
(file photo)
Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 18:14 HKT
Wash your mouth out: Tuen Mun school principal's filthy language tirade in Singapore goes viral
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.