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WORLD

Thai police dress as dancers to catch drug suspect, joke about costly costumes

WORLD
34 mins ago
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Thai police officers in Lopburi province dressed as nightclub dancers to get close to a drug suspect, successfully arresting a man suspected of drug use, drug trafficking and online gambling, local media reported.

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The officers, led by the Tha Luang police station chief, wore flashy dance costumes as part of an undercover operation to approach the target. After the arrest, the officers posed for photos in their costumes, with one humourously noting: "We didn't really want to come out for this operation, mainly because the costume rental was too expensive." The comment quickly became an online viral joke.

The operation seized 53 ecstasy pills, 211 plastic bags for drug packaging, and one mobile phone used for online gambling. The suspect and evidence have been handed over for further legal proceedings.

Online reactions praised the police for their creativity and efficiency.

Thailand police disguise drug arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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