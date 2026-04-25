logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Sovereignty of Falklands rests with the UK, Britain tells the US

WORLD
41 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The coast of the West Falkland, of the Falkland Islands, is seen from an airplane May 20, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
The coast of the West Falkland, of the Falkland Islands, is seen from an airplane May 20, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

The sovereignty of the Falkland Islands rests with Britain, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Friday after an internal Pentagon email suggested reviewing the U.S. position on the Falklands as punishment for Britain's stance on the Iran war.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"We could not be clearer about the UK's position on the Falkland Islands. It is longstanding, it is unchanged," the spokesperson told reporters.

"Sovereignty rests with the UK and the islands' right to self-determination is paramount. It's been our consistent position and will remain the case," the spokesperson said, adding that Britain had expressed that position "clearly and consistently to successive U.S. administrations."

The Pentagon email outlined options for the United States to punish NATO allies it believes failed to support U.S. operations in the Iran war, including considering reassessing U.S. diplomatic support for longstanding European "imperial possessions," such as the Falkland Islands near Argentina.

Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno responded to the reports by reiterating his country's willingness to resume bilateral negotiations for a "peaceful and definitive solution."

Quirno characterized the current status of the islands, which are sometimes called the Malvinas, as a "colonial situation" and expressed gratitude for international support regarding Argentina's claims.

"By history, by right, and by conviction: the Malvinas are Argentine," Quirno said in a post on X.

Britain and Argentina fought a brief war in 1982 over the islands after Argentina made a failed bid to take them. Some 650 Argentine and 255 British service personnel died before Argentina surrendered.

Asked if Starmer thought this was an attempt by the U.S. to put pressure on him to join the Iran war, his spokesperson said: "He has spoken about that and he has also spoken about how that pressure does not affect him, and he will always act in the national interest, and that will always remain the case."

Reuters

SovereigntyFalklandsUKBritainUS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
Army soldiers patrol a road as Pakistan prepares to host U.S. and Iran for the second round of peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Waseem Khan
Iran's foreign minister arrives in Pakistan, Trump expects offer satisfying US demands
WORLD
1 hour ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on fresh hopes of US-Iran talks
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Coupang logo is seen in this illustration taken February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
South Korea says US alliance not in crisis despite Coupang-linked friction, media reports
WORLD
16 hours ago
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China to curb US investment in tech companies, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
17 hours ago
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/
UK health data of 500,000 people listed for sale in China
CHINA
19 hours ago
Mar 13, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA World Cup 2026 branding pictured during the unveiling of the new test soccer pitch in anticipation of Nations League play and 2026 World Cup at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images/File Photo
Rights groups warn World Cup visitors over US travel
WORLD
20 hours ago
King Charles III (left) with US President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, before formally bidding farewell to the president on day two of their state visit to the UK, September 18, 2025. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
King Charles to visit US as political ties fray under Trump
WORLD
20 hours ago
Photo by - / AFP People pray over the grave of the former Iranian foreign minister Kamal Kharazi at the Behesht Zahra Cemetery in the south of Tehran on April 23, 2026.
Israel, Lebanon extend ceasefire as Iran peace talks stall
WORLD
21 hours ago
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS
US Justice Dept to probe its handling of Epstein files
WORLD
23 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, next to President Donald Trump, speaks to the media in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
US says it does not object to Iran playing in World Cup but people with ties to IRGC won't be allowed
WORLD
24-04-2026 11:34 HKT
$228 million Mark Six snowball draw sparks online ‘tail-number’ theory
SOCIAL BUZZ
23-04-2026 16:08 HKT
HKO issues special weather alert, warns of heavy rain and strong gusts
NEWS
24-04-2026 02:54 HKT
Hong Kong faces stronger showers in coming hours, says HKO
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.