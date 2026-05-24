Iran hangs man for spying during war with US, Israel: judiciary

Read More
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
Swire Properties wins compulsory auction for $2.02b Quarry Bay property
22-05-2026 20:36 HKT
Iran on Sunday hanged a man convicted of spying during the war with Israel and the United States that broke out late February, the judiciary said.
"Mojtaba Kian... who sent information related to the country's defence industry units to the enemy, was hanged early this morning," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.
It said he shared information related to Iran's defence capabilities during the nearly 40-day war.
(AFP)