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WORLD

Iran hangs man for spying during war with US, Israel: judiciary

WORLD
18 mins ago
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An Iranian woman walks past a huge billboard supporting Iran’s national football team in the upcoming 2026 World Cup, installed on a building at Enghelab Square in Tehran on May 18, 2026. (AFP)
An Iranian woman walks past a huge billboard supporting Iran’s national football team in the upcoming 2026 World Cup, installed on a building at Enghelab Square in Tehran on May 18, 2026. (AFP)

Iran on Sunday hanged a man convicted of spying during the war with Israel and the United States that broke out late February, the judiciary said.

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"Mojtaba Kian... who sent information related to the country's defence industry units to the enemy, was hanged early this morning," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.

It said he shared information related to Iran's defence capabilities during the nearly 40-day war.

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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