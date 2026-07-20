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WORLD

Russia says Ukraine launched 400 drones at Moscow region, two wounded, buildings set ablaze

WORLD
1 hour ago
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source: Reuters
source: Reuters

Ukraine targeted Moscow and the surrounding region with 400 drones overnight, wounding two people and setting buildings ablaze, Russian officials said on Monday.

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"Overnight, air defence forces and electronic warfare systems repelled a drone attack on Moscow region. The main consequences were recorded in Podolsk, Domodedovo, and the Odintsovo district," Andrei Vorobyov, ​the governor of ‌the Moscow region, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Vorobyov said two people were wounded and several civilian infrastructure facilities were set ablaze and damaged.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said more than 400 "enemy drones" were launched at the Moscow region between 8:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) and 5:00 a.m. (0200 GMT).

Most were neutralised by air defence systems at a long range, including 85 destroyed while approaching the Russian capital.

Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, said on Monday its logistics centre in the Podolsk district had been evacuated as a precaution but later resumed normal operations.

On Saturday, waves of Ukrainian drone attacks killed seven warehouse workers of Wildberries and injured dozens more, while another attack sparked a fire at an oil depot in the wider Moscow region.

The Russian Defence Ministry said air defence systems had shot down 381 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov overnight.

 

(Reuters)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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