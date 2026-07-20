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France's Macron urges Burnham to bring 'new momentum' in EU partnership

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1 hour ago
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Labour Party leader Andy Burnham (L) talks to homeless person Hubar (surname withheld) as he meets homeless people on the street with staff from The Passage Homeless Charity in London early on July 20, 2026, just hours before taking the role as the country's new prime minister. (Photo by Christopher Furlong / POOL / AFP)
Labour Party leader Andy Burnham (L) talks to homeless person Hubar (surname withheld) as he meets homeless people on the street with staff from The Passage Homeless Charity in London early on July 20, 2026, just hours before taking the role as the country's new prime minister. (Photo by Christopher Furlong / POOL / AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Andy Burnham after he became Britain's new prime minister on Monday, urging him to strengthen ties with the European Union.

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"In the face of the challenges that unite us, I hope that we will deepen our relationship in the service of our peoples and give new momentum to the partnership between the United Kingdom and the European Union," Macron said on X.

(AFP)
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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