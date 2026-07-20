France's Macron urges Burnham to bring 'new momentum' in EU partnership

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French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Andy Burnham after he became Britain's new prime minister on Monday, urging him to strengthen ties with the European Union.
"In the face of the challenges that unite us, I hope that we will deepen our relationship in the service of our peoples and give new momentum to the partnership between the United Kingdom and the European Union," Macron said on X.
(AFP)