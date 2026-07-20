Man falls from Nagoya building, crushing and killing female passer-by

A 23-year-old woman was killed after a man fell from a 12-storey apartment building in central Nagoya early on Sunday, landing on her as she walked past, local media reported.

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The incident occurred around 1am in the city's bustling Sakae district. The victim, Tomoki Inaba, a restaurant worker, was walking with a female friend when the man fell and struck her. Both were found lying in pools of blood.

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Inaba was taken to hospital but died around 5.30am from haemorrhagic shock. The man, 29-year-old Shigemasa Taguchi, remains in a critical coma with severe head and chest injuries. Police said he was not a resident of the building and no suicide note was found.

Investigators are examining the building floor by floor to determine the cause of his fall.