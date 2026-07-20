logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

KMPG Australia fines staff up to $126,000 for 'unacceptable' misconduct in audit scandal

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A KPMG sign sits above the company’s headquarters in Sydney, Australia, June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
A KPMG sign sits above the company’s headquarters in Sydney, Australia, June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo

KPMG Australia said on Monday it imposed penalties of up to A$180,000 ($125,838) on a group of staff after an internal probe into an audit leak scandal confirmed the "unacceptable" misuse of confidential client information.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Seven people have been sanctioned, with consequences ranging from warnings, restricted career progression and lower performance ratings to financial penalties, the firm said.

KPMG has been under intense scrutiny from the Australian government and blue-chip clients since whistleblower accusations that its staff used inside information to win lucrative audit contracts came to light in March.

The financial sanctions are the latest fallout from the scandal that has led to the resignations of the firm's CEO, audit boss and chairman.

Three senior audit partners have already been fined for misusing confidential board papers from real estate company LendleaseLLC.AX.

A KPMG spokesperson said an investigation confirmed that internal documents containing client information were "inappropriately shared" between individuals within the firm.

"The conduct is unacceptable and inconsistent with our values, policies and obligations to protect client information," the spokesperson said.

The findings come after KPMG previously said its past investigations into the allegations failed to substantiate wrongdoing.

Two partners from the group of seven decided to retire from the firm prior to the sanctions being handed down, the spokesperson added.

Australia's corporate regulator, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), is also investigating three partners over their role in the scandal.

ASIC named two of the three partners. Both have left the firm and were among the three partners fined by KPMG for misusing Lendlease board papers. ASIC has not disclosed the identity of the third partner.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Israeli settlers inspect the aftermath of a fire that broke out the previous day in the Israeli settlement of Havat Gilad, adjacent to the Palestinian village of Tell in the occupied West Bank, on July 19, 2026. Multiple fires broke out in the north of the West Bank on July 18, forcing the evacuation of the Havat Gilad settlement and injuring at least two firefighters, according to police and rescuers.
Palestinians say Israeli forces kill 2 during settler attack
WORLD
11 mins ago
A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
US strikes Iran for ninth day; Iran says two oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz exploded and immobilised
WORLD
1 hour ago
source: Reuters
Russia says Ukraine launched 400 drones at Moscow region, two wounded, buildings set ablaze
WORLD
1 hour ago
source: Reuters
Singapore minister resigns over 'interactions with a woman', local media reports
WORLD
3 hours ago
Man falls from Nagoya building, crushing and killing female passer-by
WORLD
12 hours ago
Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ sparks $4,680 ticket frenzy over rare IMAX 70mm screenings
WORLD
15 hours ago
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke (L) sits on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities in New Delhi on July 19, 2026.
Wife says India illegally detaining hunger strike activist
WORLD
18 hours ago
(File Photo from AFP)
Russia pounds Kyiv with ballistic missiles in escalating air war
WORLD
19 hours ago
(File Photo)
Iran announces execution of two anti-govt protesters
WORLD
21 hours ago
Israeli settlers inspect the aftermath of a fire that broke out the previous day in the Israeli settlement of Havat Gilad, adjacent to the Palestinian village of Tell in the occupied West Bank, on July 19, 2026. Multiple fires broke out in the north of the West Bank on July 18, forcing the evacuation of the Havat Gilad settlement and injuring at least two firefighters, according to police and rescuers.
Palestinians say Israeli settlers torch mosque, factory
WORLD
22 hours ago
Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing
ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
Motorcyclist arrested over carrying child on overloaded bike on Yuen Long Highway
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File Photo)
AI meets lottery: HK punters turn to chatbots for the $100m Mark Six jackpot
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.