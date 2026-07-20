logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Palestinians say Israeli forces kill 2 during settler attack

WORLD
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Israeli settlers inspect the aftermath of a fire that broke out the previous day in the Israeli settlement of Havat Gilad, adjacent to the Palestinian village of Tell in the occupied West Bank, on July 19, 2026. Multiple fires broke out in the north of the West Bank on July 18, forcing the evacuation of the Havat Gilad settlement and injuring at least two firefighters, according to police and rescuers.
Israeli settlers inspect the aftermath of a fire that broke out the previous day in the Israeli settlement of Havat Gilad, adjacent to the Palestinian village of Tell in the occupied West Bank, on July 19, 2026. Multiple fires broke out in the north of the West Bank on July 18, forcing the evacuation of the Havat Gilad settlement and injuring at least two firefighters, according to police and rescuers.

The Palestinian health ministry said Monday that Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinian men when a group of Israeli settlers attacked a village in the occupied West Bank overnight.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The military said its troops opened fire after Palestinians threw stones at them.

The Ramallah-based ministry identified the two as Odeh Abdul Rahim Odeh Farakhna, 53, and Ahmad Adel Rashid Abu Mkhou, 26.

"They were killed by (Israeli) occupation gunfire in the town of Deir Jarir," it said.

In a separate statement, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said its teams evacuated one other person wounded during a settler attack on the town late on Sunday.

Israel's military told AFP that troops were dispatched to Deir Jarir to protect and evacuate Israeli settlers who entered the area to retrieve livestock.

"A violent confrontation developed in the area, during which terrorists hurled rocks and concrete blocks at the forces," the military said.

"The forces responded with fire in order to remove the threat. Hits were identified."

Deir Jarir mayor Eid Hamad said that the settlers had come to take livestock that was not theirs.

"Settlers, accompanied by the Israeli army and police, arrived at the outskirts of the village and raided the sheep pens of local residents who owned sheep and cattle," he said at the two men's funeral on Monday.

"They brought a truck and loaded the sheep," Hamad said, adding that "while the settlers were there, young men from the village arrived and confronted them."

"The army then intervened and began firing on the young men present, resulting in casualties," Hamad said.

Violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has surged since the outbreak of the Gaza war, with rights groups and the UN reporting near-daily attacks by Israeli settlers.

Excluding east Jerusalem, more than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, among some three million Palestinians.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law.

Israeli soldiers or settlers have killed at least 1,090 Palestinians since the war in Gaza began, including both militants and civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry data.

Official Israeli figures show at least 46 Israelis, both civilians and soldiers, have also been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations in the same period.

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
US strikes Iran for ninth day; Iran says two oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz exploded and immobilised
WORLD
1 hour ago
A KPMG sign sits above the company’s headquarters in Sydney, Australia, June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
KMPG Australia fines staff up to $126,000 for 'unacceptable' misconduct in audit scandal
WORLD
1 hour ago
source: Reuters
Russia says Ukraine launched 400 drones at Moscow region, two wounded, buildings set ablaze
WORLD
1 hour ago
source: Reuters
Singapore minister resigns over 'interactions with a woman', local media reports
WORLD
3 hours ago
Man falls from Nagoya building, crushing and killing female passer-by
WORLD
12 hours ago
Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ sparks $4,680 ticket frenzy over rare IMAX 70mm screenings
WORLD
15 hours ago
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke (L) sits on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities in New Delhi on July 19, 2026.
Wife says India illegally detaining hunger strike activist
WORLD
18 hours ago
(File Photo from AFP)
Russia pounds Kyiv with ballistic missiles in escalating air war
WORLD
19 hours ago
(File Photo)
Iran announces execution of two anti-govt protesters
WORLD
21 hours ago
Israeli settlers inspect the aftermath of a fire that broke out the previous day in the Israeli settlement of Havat Gilad, adjacent to the Palestinian village of Tell in the occupied West Bank, on July 19, 2026. Multiple fires broke out in the north of the West Bank on July 18, forcing the evacuation of the Havat Gilad settlement and injuring at least two firefighters, according to police and rescuers.
Palestinians say Israeli settlers torch mosque, factory
WORLD
22 hours ago
Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing
ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
Motorcyclist arrested over carrying child on overloaded bike on Yuen Long Highway
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File Photo)
AI meets lottery: HK punters turn to chatbots for the $100m Mark Six jackpot
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.