Suspect dies after trading gunfire with officers near White House, Secret Service says

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5 dead, including 2 suspects, after shooting at San Diego mosque
19-05-2026 07:49 HKT
Press corps takes cover as bee swarm descends on White House lawn
19-05-2026 07:26 HKT
Federal funding for Trump's ballroom in jeopardy after Senate ruling
17-05-2026 17:44 HKT
Trump undertakes sweeping makeover of White House and Washington
16-05-2026 10:13 HKT
White House has few tools for gas-price relief as Iran war drags on
14-05-2026 20:13 HKT
Trump undertakes sweeping makeover of White House and Washington
05-05-2026 10:08 HKT
Justice Dept releases footage of Trump shooting suspect
01-05-2026 12:37 HKT
White House quiet as China ramps up trade leverage before Trump-Xi summit
30-04-2026 14:38 HKT
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
Swire Properties wins compulsory auction for $2.02b Quarry Bay property
22-05-2026 20:36 HKT