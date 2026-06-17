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WORLD

Plot to attack White House fight night thwarted: FBI

WORLD
12 mins ago
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Workers take down The Claw and stadium seating risers for the UFC Freedom 250 fight on the South Lawn of the White House on June 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Workers take down The Claw and stadium seating risers for the UFC Freedom 250 fight on the South Lawn of the White House on June 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

US law enforcement on Tuesday said it had foiled an alleged plot to attack the White House during a crowded mixed martial arts event attended by President Donald Trump.

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"Multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold," FBI Director Kash Patel said.

The Department of Justice announced charges against five men and said the plotters planned to fly drones armed with explosives over the event, forcing an evacuation when snipers would fire on "high value targets" in the fleeing crowd.

One of those arrested according to a criminal complaint was Tycen Proper, 19, who was taken into custody on June 10 in Ohio after his mother informed police he had been communicating online with an extremist group.

Proper "allegedly amassed firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and tactical gear at his home in Ohio, and he identified potential targets, including multiple members of Congress," the DOJ said.

Trump on Sunday joined thousands of fans at the White House fights, where a temporary arena dubbed "The Claw" was erected on the South Lawn.

The White House is protected by intense surveillance, fencing, checkpoints, anti-air-attack capabilities, snipers and a permanent group of quick-reaction forces.

"In the days leading up to this weekend, our special agents, mission support personnel, and technical security teams worked around the clock to identify those responsible and hold them accountable," Secret Service Director Sean Curran said on X.

 

- Vance targets left -

 

The "UFC Freedom 250" event -- which coincided with Trump's 80th birthday -- was meant to kick off this year's festivities for the 250th anniversary of the declaration of US independence.

Trump has faced several assassination attempts in recent years, most recently when a gunman attempted to storm a White House press gala he was attending in April.

US Vice President JD Vance, who also attended the UFC evening, said Tuesday morning in an appearance on Fox News that he had just learned about the alleged plot.

Asked why the FBI revealed the foiled plot -- a step it does not always take for security reasons -- Vance pointed to potential "scale of the planned attack."

He described it as a "coordinated planned terrorist plot" and cited the Trump administration's work to investigate funding and coordination networks of radical left-wing groups.

Vance did not provide further details on the alleged suspects' motivations, but nonetheless accused Democrats of fomenting violence with anti-Trump rhetoric.

"Everybody has a role to cut this stuff out, but I think a lot of my Democratic colleagues in Washington have got to look themselves in the mirror and say, 'why is so much of this political violence coming from our side of the spectrum?'" he said.

The White House has repeatedly claimed that Trump critics and the media are responsible for rising political tension in the country.

Opponents of Trump say the Republican president's often inflammatory rhetoric against opponents, immigrants and the election system are to blame.

AFP

PlotattackWhite Housefight nightthwartedFBI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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