logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Watchdog faults Secret Service for missing 102 radio calls during 2024 Trump shooting

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The U.S. Secret Service did not receive 102 local radio transmissions about the gunman who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump at a 2024 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to a government watchdog report released on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The agency was unaware of the transmissions on July 13, 2024, because it had failed to establish a joint communications room with local law enforcement, which was receiving reports about the search for a suspicious person later identified as Thomas Crooks, according to the report by the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general.

"Instead, we found that the Secret Service received only five phone calls and three text messages about Crooks," the report notes.

"As a result, Secret Service members did not alert President Trump’s protective detail about concerns of a suspicious person."

Crooks, who was shot and killed by law enforcement at the rally, opened fire while Trump was speaking on stage. A bystander was killed and others were injured, including Trump, when a bullet grazed his ear.

Crooks had accessed a nearby rooftop with a direct line of sight to Trump.

Recommendations in the inspector general's report covered such areas as information sharing and addressing "line of sight vulnerabilities" ahead of events.

In a statement, the Secret Service said that it concurred with the inspector general's recommendations.

"Many of these recommendations were already identified ... and have since been implemented as part of our ongoing reform efforts," a spokesperson said.

The report found Crooks flew a drone over the area hours before he carried out the shooting. The flight was undetected because the Secret Service counter drone system was inoperable, it said.

The counter drone system was manned by a single "under-trained" operator who did not test it before the event, according to the inspector general.

It took the operator hours to attempt to fix the issue, according to the report, which said during this time the suspect conducted his nearly nine-minute drone flight undetected.

Thursday's report was the latest in a series of investigations by government watchdogs and congressional panels that identified major shortcomings in the Secret Service's security arrangements for the event.

Reuters

WatchdogSecret Serviceradio callsTrumpshooting

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he arrives to speak at Burning Hills Amphitheatre on the day of the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, U.S., July 1, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Air Force to investigate officer who called for Trump impeachment
WORLD
1 hour ago
Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Trump administration and Anthropic have not discussed the government taking a stake in it, source says
INNOVATION
2 hours ago
Iran prepares to bury slain supreme leader with week of mass mourning
WORLD
11 hours ago
People walk in front of the Supreme Court building, as the court is set to issue the final rulings of its nine-month term, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 30, 2026. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Despite some big losses, Supreme Court rewards Trump's power play
WORLD
01-07-2026 18:23 HKT
Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP The Ferris wheel is seen with the US Capitol in the distance during the “Great American State Fair" as seen from the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on June 30, 2026.
No corn dogs? Trump's 'Great American State Fair' threatens to be a flop
WORLD
01-07-2026 13:08 HKT
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Bitcoin 2024 event in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., July 27, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Wurm
Trump reports over $1.4 billion in income from crypto ventures
WORLD
01-07-2026 09:36 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Supreme Court spurns Trump on birthright citizenship, allows transgender sports bans
WORLD
01-07-2026 05:01 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Uncertainty over Qatar diplomacy clouds prospects for US-Iran deal
WORLD
01-07-2026 04:48 HKT
Fireworks explode above the White House at the conclusion of UFC Freedom 250, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee
Trump's 'Freedom Trucks' celebrate US 250th anniversary with 'gift from God' message
WORLD
30-06-2026 20:08 HKT
Asylum seekers arrive at the B and M Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge, to attend their appointment with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), on the day of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in Matamoros, Mexico January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Rights groups file complaint against Ghana over Trump deportations
WORLD
30-06-2026 14:43 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
source: online
500 commendations, no frontline work? Glamorous Taiwan policewoman accused of benefiting from gifted case credits
CHINA
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.