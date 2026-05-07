Myanmar military claims recapture of trade artery towards China

Myanmar's military claimed Thursday to have recaptured a key northern transport corridor towards China after a 15-month battle, touting a counterblow to rebels in the civil war.

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The Southeast Asian nation's armed forces have been battling an array of opposition factions since a 2021 military coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Pro-democracy guerrillas fighting alongside ethnic minority armies have won significant victories, but in recent months have become increasingly fractured and suffered setbacks.

The military said it crushed "terrorist insurgent groups" along a route linking the central and second largest city of Mandalay to the northern hub of Myitkyina, about 50 kilometres (31 miles) from China's border.

AFP was not immediately able to verify the claim.

"The operations lasted for over one year and three months, during which a total of 322 major and minor engagements were fought," the Myanmar commander-in-chief's office said in a statement.

It said the bodies of 138 rebels were seized and some military members "also made the ultimate sacrifice" -- without confirming the number of military fatalities.

A combined offensive starting in late 2023 once saw rebel groups surge out of Myanmar's fringes towards areas outside Mandalay, the ancient royal capital.

Analysts say that offensive had the backing of China as it sought to shore up influence along its border, but Beijing reined in rebels as it feared Myanmar collapsing into a failed state.

In recent months, two of the trio of ethnic minority armies leading that attack signed Beijing-brokered truces, leaving allied, lesser-trained pro-democracy forces exposed and increasingly backfooted.

At the same time, China has enthusiastically backed Myanmar's elections, which this year delivered a walkover win for the military's allies in civilian politics.

After five years ruling as armed forces chief, coup leader Min Aung Hlaing was last month sworn in as civilian president in a transition democracy monitors dismissed as a rebranding of military rule.

The government has pledged to step up trade with China, reviving discussions of long-stalled energy and transport infrastructure projects.

"Regional trade is now moving more smoothly and efficiently," the Myanmar military statement said, announcing the reopening of the Mandalay-Myitkyina route.

AFP