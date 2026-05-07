China AI startup Moonshot AI hits US$20 bln valuation after Meituan-led financing round

Chinese artificial intelligence startup Moonshot AI, known for its model Kimi, is on the verge of closing a US$2 billion (HK$15.7 billion) funding round led by Meituan (3690), with its valuation topping US$20 billion, mainland media reported.

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The financing round is led by a US$200 million investment from Long-Z Investments, the venture capital arm of Meituan, while an investment firm of China Mobile (0941) and CPE - previously known as CITIC Private Equity have also participated in the funding.

After the update of its model Kimi K2.5, the upstart's annual recurring revenue has grown from exceeding US$100 million as of the start of March to more than US$200 million in April, the report said, citing the increase in paid subscriber base and API usage volume.

In 2026, Moonshot AI has completed three rounds of funding, raising a total of over US$3.9 billion upon this deal's completion.

The massive investment has driven its valuation to surge from US$4.3 billion in November last year to over US$20 billion (HK$156.7 billion). Its rivals, Zhipu AI (2513) and MiniMax (0100), are currently valued at HK$424.6 billion and HK$252.4 billion, respectively.

Previously, the AI model firm was reportedly considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong and had discussed the listing with China International Capital Corporation (3908) and Goldman Sachs.