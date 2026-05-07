logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China asks banks to pause new loans to US-sanctioned refiners, Bloomberg News reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

China’s financial regulator has advised the country’s largest lenders to temporarily suspend new loans to five refineries recently sanctioned by the US over their ties to Iranian oil, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) has in a verbal guidance asked the banks to refrain from extending new yuan-denominated loans, the report said, but not to call in existing credit.

The banks were told to review their business dealings with companies including China’s largest private refiners Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery, according to the sources cited in the report.

The NFRA and Hengli didn’t immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The official directive, given before May 1, comes in contrast with a notice from China’s Ministry of Commerce issued on May 2, in which the government asked firms to disregard US sanctions.

The call to dismiss the sanctions marks the first time China had resorted to blocking measures - designed to protect Chinese firms from foreign intervention seen as unwarranted - introduced in 2021.

In April, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on Hengli Petrochemical, accusing it of buying billions of dollars in Iranian oil, in an escalation of Washington’s long-running effort to curb Tehran’s oil revenue.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last month the US warned two Chinese lenders that if they are found to be processing transactions with Iran they will be subject to secondary sanctions, without identifying the banks.

The sanctions created some hurdles for the refiners, including difficulties receiving crude and having to sell refined products under different names.

Reuters

Chinabankrefinerloan

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
FILE PHOTO: People enjoy the city lights at the Bund during the five-day Labour Day holiday in Shanghai, China May 4, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo/File Photo
China's May Day tourism sees rise in trips, spending data yet to be released
CHINA
1 hour ago
Taiwan National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen (front desk on the left) attends a parliament session in Taipei, Taiwan June 12, 2024. REUTERS/Ben Blanchard/File Photo
China may try 'manoeuvring' over Taiwan issue at Trump meeting, official says
CHINA
1 hour ago
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
US, China weigh launch of official discussions on AI
CHINA
4 hours ago
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the company's store in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS
Samsung says to discontinue China sales of some consumer electronics products
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a location given as Beijing, China, in this handout image released May 6, 2026. Seyed Abbas Araqchi via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS
China says will play 'greater role' in ending Mideast fighting
CHINA
21 hours ago
Milk tea spill on MTR sparks debate over etiquette and rules
NEWS
21 hours ago
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te shakes hands with King Mswati III, the King of Eswatini, at Mandvulo Grand Hall near Manzini, Eswatini, May 2, 2026. Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS
China condemns Eswatini for being 'kept and fed' by Taiwan in travel row
CHINA
23 hours ago
The Deepseek logo and a Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
DeepSeek nears US$45 billion valuation as China's "Big Fund" leads investment talks, FT reports
INNOVATION
23 hours ago
Rubble lies near damaged buildings after a blast at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Liuyang, Hunan province, China, May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China to probe deadly fireworks factory blast
CHINA
06-05-2026 15:27 HKT
A man walks by the iron ore blending site at Dalian Port, Liaoning province, China September 21, 2018. Picture taken September 21, 2018. REUTERS
Iron ore jumps as trade resumes in China after holiday
FINANCE
06-05-2026 12:30 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
23 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.