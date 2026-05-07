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US, China weigh launch of official discussions on AI

CHINA
1 hour ago
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AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Washington and Beijing are weighing the launch of official discussions about artificial intelligence, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The White House and the Chinese government are considering putting AI on the agenda for a summit next week in Beijing between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the Journal said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is leading the American side for the proposed AI discussions, while Beijing has not yet designated its counterpart, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Trump said earlier this week he will remind Xi that the United States is leading in artificial intelligence as the two sides navigate tensions over trade and technology. 

Reuters

USChinaofficial discussionsAI

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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