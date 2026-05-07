China 'strongly opposes' EU move to bar funding for projects using Chinese inverters

China's commerce ministry on Thursday expressed strong opposition after the European Commission recommended restricting the use of EU funds for projects involving power inverters from "high-risk suppliers" that include China.

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"China refuses to accept and firmly opposes it," a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement, adding that China will monitor and assess the EU policy and take measures to safeguard Chinese firms' interests.

"China urges the European side to immediately stop the stigmatization of China as a 'high-risk country' and abandon unfair and discriminatory practices against Chinese products," the spokesperson said.

Reuters