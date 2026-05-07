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CHINA

China 'strongly opposes' EU move to bar funding for projects using Chinese inverters

CHINA
1 hour ago
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EU and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo
EU and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo

China's commerce ministry on Thursday expressed strong opposition after the European Commission recommended restricting the use of EU funds for projects involving power inverters from "high-risk suppliers" that include China.

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"China refuses to accept and firmly opposes it," a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement, adding that China will monitor and assess the EU policy and take measures to safeguard Chinese firms' interests.

"China urges the European side to immediately stop the stigmatization of China as a 'high-risk country' and abandon unfair and discriminatory practices against Chinese products," the spokesperson said. 

Reuters

Chinastrongly opposesEUfundingprojectsChinese inverters

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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