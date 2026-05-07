China's central bank keeps buying gold for 18th month

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China’s central bank loaded up on gold for an 18th straight month, with its reserves amounting to 74.64 million fine troy ounces by the end of March, versus the previous month’s 74.38 million.
The value of the country’s gold reserves stood at US$344.17 billion (HK$2.69 trillion) at the end of last month, up from US$342.76 billion a month earlier, data from the People’s Bank of China showed on Thursday.
Reuters