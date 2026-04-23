logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

UK investigates after big health dataset listed for sale on China's Alibaba

WORLD
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Britain is investigating how data from a health charity came to be advertised for sale on China's Alibaba, a government minister said on Thursday, including one dataset that appeared to contain information from 500,000 people.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Science minister Ian Murray told lawmakers that the charity, UK Biobank, had informed the government on Monday that its data appeared to have been advertised for sale in three different listings by several sellers in China on Alibaba's e-commerce platforms.

UK Biobank, a health research charity that provides anonymised data to accredited researchers, said the data from its 500,000 volunteers did not include their names, addresses, contact details or telephone numbers, Murray said.

"The government has spoken to the vendor today and they do not believe that there were any purchases from the three listings before they were taken down," Murray said.

He added that the government had worked with UK Biobank, the Chinese government and the vendor to have the listings removed, and that the charity had revoked access to three research institutions identified as the source of the data.

Murray said that UK Biobank had referred itself to the Information Commissioner's Office. The charity did not immediately responded to a request for comment on the breach.

A spokesperson for the ICO said: "People's medical data is highly sensitive information, not only do people expect it to be handled carefully and securely, organisations also have a responsibility under the law.

"UK Biobank has made us aware of an incident and we are making enquiries."

Access to the charity's data had also been paused while technical measures were put in place to prevent bulk downloads, Murray said, confirming that the suspension had already been in effect.

Murray described the incident as an unacceptable abuse of UK Biobank's data, and said the government took the matter "extremely seriously."

(Reuters)

Alibaba

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
REUTERS.
Tencent, Alibaba in talks to invest in DeepSeek at over US$20 billion valuation, The Information reports
FINANCE
22-04-2026 20:12 HKT
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS
Chinese startup ShengShu raises 2 billion yuan to advance artificial general intelligence
INNOVATION
10-04-2026 10:15 HKT
The logo of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies is pictured next to a statue on top of a building in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo
Huawei's new AI chip find favour with ByteDance, Alibaba which plan to place orders, sources say
INNOVATION
27-03-2026 14:59 HKT
An Alibaba logo is displayed at the company's booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Alibaba unveils next-gen chip for agentic AI: company
INNOVATION
24-03-2026 15:15 HKT
A man walks past the Alibaba logo displayed at its booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
Alibaba launches latest agentic AI platform with international unit's Accio Work
INNOVATION
23-03-2026 22:21 HKT
A man walks past the Alibaba logo displayed at its booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Alibaba sees adjusted net drop 67pc to 16.7b yuan
FINANCE
19-03-2026 20:56 HKT
Alibaba's AI strategy shift comes into focus with big bets on agents
FINANCE
18-03-2026 15:44 HKT
An Alibaba logo is displayed in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS
Alibaba launches AI platform for enterprises as agent craze sweeps China
FINANCE
17-03-2026 12:04 HKT
Qwen and Alibaba logos are seen in this illustration taken, January 29, 2025. REUTERS
Alibaba CEO takes helm of new AI-focused business group
FINANCE
16-03-2026 22:29 HKT
An Alibaba logo is displayed at the company's booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS
Alibaba to launch enterprise-focused AI agent as early as this week: Bloomberg
INNOVATION
16-03-2026 17:54 HKT
(File photo)
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
NEWS
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
The number one dream: Record $228m Mark Six jackpot has the city counting
NEWS
23 hours ago
Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park
NEWS
22-04-2026 12:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.