Alibaba's Qwen AI App opens to third-party agents, including KFC, Luckin, Mixue

Alibaba's (9988) consumer AI app Qwen said on Wednesday it is opening its capabilities to third parties, allowing brands to offer services through conversational AI.

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The move will allow Qwen users to purchase and interact with custom agents from brands such as KFC, Luckin Coffee and Mixue Group (2097) via the app.

Alibaba is refining its AI strategy around agents that link the many businesses across its vast corporate ecosystem. Last month, it connected its AI platform Qwen with online marketplace Taobao.

KFC will be the first restaurant brand available on the platform, enabling Qwen users to place orders, pay and arrange pickup from more than 13,000 KFC locations across China.

Qwen said its agents can retain long-term memory and act proactively. A China Eastern Airlines agent, for instance, could proactively recommend personalised itineraries by drawing on its knowledge of users' travel plans and preferences.

Luckin Coffee's agent could use contextual information such as peak hours to advise users to order ahead.

By February, Qwen had attracted more than 140 million users to AI-powered shopping services within Alibaba's ecosystem.

Reuters