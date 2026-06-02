Alibaba's Qwen launches Qwen3.7-Plus multimodal agent model, shares once rose 6.84 percent

Alibaba's (9988) subsidiary, Qwen, officially announced on X on Tuesday the launch of Qwen3.7-Plus, a multimodal agent model that integrates vision and language into a single intelligent agent foundation.
It is now available on Alibaba Cloud Model Studio, offering API services to external users. The company's shares once rose 6.84 percent after the announcement.
Qwen3.7-Plus features a comprehensive upgrade in visual and language capabilities, while maintaining full agent capabilities in coding, tool use, and productivity workflows. Its specialty lies in its ability to function as a multimodal interactive hybrid agent, with cross-framework generalization capabilities – delivering stable performance whether deployed through Claude Code, OpenClaw, Qwen Code, or other frameworks.
Furthermore, the enhancement of Qwen3.7-Plus's multimodal capabilities is not merely a point optimization of visual understanding, but a systematic strengthening of the key capabilities required for a multimodal agent, including comprehending complex visual inputs, performing vision-based reasoning, invoking tools to solve problems, and ultimately executing tasks in code or GUI environments.