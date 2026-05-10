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Alibaba to integrate Qwen AI with Taobao, launch agentic shopping, source says

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Qwen and Alibaba logos are seen in this illustration taken, January 29, 2025. REUTERS
Qwen and Alibaba logos are seen in this illustration taken, January 29, 2025. REUTERS

Alibaba (9988) is preparing to unveil the integration of its AI platform Qwen and online marketplace Taobao, a move that seeks to drive shopping with conversations rather than keyword searches, according to a source familiar with the decision.

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The move will enable consumers to browse, compare and purchase items via the Qwen app by chatting with the artificial intelligence agent, rather than manually navigating product listings.

The Qwen app will have access to the entire Taobao and Tmall catalog of over 4 billion products, backed by a “skills library” capable of managing logistics and after-sales services. It will also offer shopping recommendations based on users’ order history and shopping preferences.

Inside Taobao, Alibaba will launch a Qwen-powered AI shopping assistant, which includes tools for virtual try-ons and 30-day price tracking.

Alibaba’s push into AI-driven shopping highlights a gap between Chinese and Western e-commerce platforms; China’s model allows AI to be embedded directly into live transactions. In the US, platforms are more fragmented: Amazon has used AI to improve shopping within its marketplace but remains cautious about full autonomy. Canada’s Shopify allows the use of external AI agents rather than running an integrated consumer AI platform.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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