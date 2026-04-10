logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump slams right-wing commentators who oppose Iran war

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves following a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves following a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

US President Donald Trump on Thursday angrily lashed out at multiple well-known conservative commentators who have criticized his war against Iran, slamming his onetime allies as attention-seeking "NUT JOBS."

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"They're stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!" Trump wrote in a nearly 500-word social media diatribe.

In the president's crosshairs were Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly -- two former Fox News hosts turned independent podcasters -- as well as Candace Owens and Alex Jones, also podcasters and prominent conspiracy theorists.

All four have vocally criticized Trump over the war, slamming him for abandoning his anti-war campaign promises and -- to varying degrees -- accusing him of bowing to pressure from Israel to launch the conflict.

Their criticism has highlighted a divide among Trump's supporters over the war, a potential major political risk for the Republican Party heading into the November midterm elections.

"They don't have what it takes, and they never did! They've all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren't even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they're NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some 'free' and cheap publicity," he complained.

While all four have been backers of the president's "Make America Great Again" movement, some have feuded with the president.

During Trump's first presidential campaign, Kelly -- then a Fox News host -- asked the billionaire businessman and reality TV star about disparaging remarks he had made against women.

Trump retorted with a joke about comedian Rosie O'Donnell, his longtime nemesis, and later prompted controversy by seeming to suggest that Kelly had asked the tough question because she was menstruating.

"You can see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever," Trump said at the time.

Trump referred to the saga on Thursday, saying Kelly "nastily asked me the now famous" question.

He also personally attacked the other three, slamming Carlson for not obtaining a college degree, saying he hoped French First Lady Brigitte Macron wins her defamation suit against Owens, and that Jones deserved to go bankrupt after losing his own suit over calling a mass school shooting a hoax.

Owens, 36, has accused France's first lady of being a man.

"Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it's not even close!" Trump wrote Thursday.

Owens snapped back with a short post on X.

"It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home," she said.

Jones, for his part, said on X that he has "made it very clear that I no longer support Trump and I'm very thankful to him for making it clear that I have nothing to do with him."

"The new Trump is a rotting husk of the old Trump," he added. 

AFP

Trumpright-wingcommentatorsopposeIranwar

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, leaves federal court in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 5, 2024. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo
Ready to rumble? Hunter Biden challenges Trump's sons to cage match
WORLD
2 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, speaks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Trump says Iran should not charge fees to tankers going through Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP A security personnel stands guard outside the Foreign Ministry office in Islamabad on April 9, 2026.
Iran's envoy deletes post on delegation arrival in Islamabad for US talks
WORLD
17 hours ago
A man walks at the site of an Israeli strike, in Al-Mazraa in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
As US and Iran talk truce, Israel digs in for a 'forever war' 
WORLD
19 hours ago
People gather after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS Purchase Licensing Rights
Trump warns of major war escalation if Iran peace process fails
WORLD
19 hours ago
An Iranian flag hangs amidst the rubble of a building of the Sharif University of Technology, which was damaged in a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 7, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights
China hopes 'relevant parties' can grasp chance at peace in Iran war
CHINA
20 hours ago
Photo by IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire following an Israeli strike at the Corniche al-Mazraa neighbourhood of Beirut on April 8, 2026.
UN chief warns Israeli strikes on Lebanon pose 'grave risk' to US-Iran truce: spokesman
WORLD
21 hours ago
Demonstrators burn props during a protest against the US-Israel military action in Iran, near the US Embassy in Manila on April 9, 2026. (Photo by Jam STA ROSA / AFP)
Iran's economy was weak before the war, now it's worse
WORLD
21 hours ago
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz and a 3D printed oil pipeline are seen in this illustration taken March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
Iran announces alternative routes in Hormuz strait
WORLD
22 hours ago
A man burns a picture of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against the US-Israel military action in Iran, near the US Embassy in Manila on April 9, 2026. (Photo by Jam STA ROSA / AFP)
'Total victory' or TACO? Trump faces questions on Iran deal
WORLD
09-04-2026 12:17 HKT
(File Photo)
HK to brace for seven-day heatwave, record temperatures forecast
NEWS
19 hours ago
Qatar Airways aircraft parked at Teruel Airport in Spain, as airlines move planes away from escalating conflict in the Middle East, in Teruel, Spain, March 20, 2026. (Reuters)
Qatar Airways to restore service to and from Doha to over 120 destinations by mid-May
WORLD
08-04-2026 20:18 HKT
(File Photo)
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
NEWS
08-04-2026 17:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.