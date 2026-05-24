Potential MoU between Iran and US includes end of war and Iran oil sanctions waiver

A potential memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States includes an end of the war on all fronts, with Washington waiving sanctions on Iran oil during negotiations, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Sunday.

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Iran has not yet accepted any actions on its nuclear program, Tasnim added, saying the potential agreement allocates a 30-day period for procedures related to the Strait of Hormuz and a 60-day period for nuclear talks.

(Reuters)