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WORLD

Potential MoU between Iran and US includes end of war and Iran oil sanctions waiver

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Raheleh, an Iranian woman who lost two of her children in Minab school strike on February 28, reacts at Minab school in Minab, Iran. (Reuters)
Raheleh, an Iranian woman who lost two of her children in Minab school strike on February 28, reacts at Minab school in Minab, Iran. (Reuters)

A potential memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States includes an end of the war on all fronts, with Washington waiving sanctions on Iran oil during negotiations, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Sunday.

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Iran has not yet accepted any actions on its nuclear program, Tasnim added, saying the potential agreement allocates a 30-day period for procedures related to the Strait of Hormuz and a 60-day period for nuclear talks.

(Reuters)

IranUSMoUdeal

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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