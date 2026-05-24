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WORLD

Trump says agreement with Iran 'largely negotiated,' includes opening strait

WORLD
1 hour ago
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US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks to board a plane at Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on May 22, 2026. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks to board a plane at Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on May 22, 2026. (AFP)

US President Donald Trump said Saturday a deal with Iran had been "largely negotiated," with the proposal including opening the crucial Strait of Hormuz, though the agreement was "subject to finalization."

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"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, listing a number of Middle East powers along with Turkey and mediator Pakistan.

"In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened."

Among the Middle East countries whose leaders joined a call on Saturday to discuss the deal were Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain, Trump said.

He added that he had a separate call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it "likewise, went very well."

"Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly," Trump said.

His optimistic post came after Iranian officials said gaps remained between the parties, and that the dispute over its nuclear program would not be part of the initial talks. Tehran said it was finalizing a 14-point framework for a deal.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei noted what he called "a trend towards rapprochement," but said "it does not necessarily mean that we and the United States will reach an agreement on the important issues."

"Our intention was first to draft a memorandum of understanding, a kind of framework agreement composed of 14 clauses," he said on state television.

Baqaei added that he hoped the details of a final agreement could be worked out "within a reasonable timeframe between 30 to 60 days" after the framework is finalized.

- 'Another act of folly' -

Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had warned earlier that Washington would face a tough response if it resumes hostilities, after US media reports raised the prospect of new strikes and Iranian officials accused the US side of making "excessive demands."

"Our armed forces have rebuilt themselves during the ceasefire period in such a way that if Trump commits another act of folly and restarts the war, it will certainly be more crushing and bitter for the United States than on the first day of the war," Ghalibaf said.

He issued the warning after meeting in Tehran with Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, a leading figure in international efforts to negotiate an end to the war, which broke out after the United States and Israel attacked the Islamic republic on February 28.

Weeks of negotiations, including historic face-to-face talks hosted by Islamabad, have still not produced a permanent resolution or restored full access to the Strait of Hormuz, choking vast quantities of global oil supply.

- 'Neither war nor peace' -

The impasse has left ordinary Iranians in limbo.

"The state of 'neither war nor peace' is far filthier than war itself," 39-year-old Tehran resident Shahrzad told AFP.

"I'm about to start a new job, and I'm scared war might break out again -- that I'll end up leaving the job like before, running off to another city out of fear," she said.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Tehran was engaged despite "repeated betrayals of diplomacy and military aggression against Iran, along with contradictory positions and repeated excessive demands" by Washington.

Araghchi held a bevy of diplomatic calls, speaking with counterparts from Turkey, Iraq, Qatar and Oman, Iran's official IRNA news agency said.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also spoke with Trump on Saturday, as well as with the UAE president and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

An official Qatari statement said Sheikh Tamim and the Saudi prince discussed efforts "aimed at calming the situation and promoting political solutions."

On another front in the war, Lebanese state media said Israel struck the country's south on Saturday, as fighting has not stopped despite an April 17 ceasefire.

Lebanon's military said one strike targeted a Lebanese army barracks in the south and wounded a soldier.

Israel said one of its soldiers was killed Friday near the border with Lebanon.

Iran-backed Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the war on March 2 with rocket fire at Israel after US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's supreme leader.

Hezbollah said Saturday its chief Naim Qassem had received a message from Araghchi indicating that Iran "will not give up its support" for the Lebanese group.

(AFP)

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