Apple's foldable iPhone faces engineering snags, potential shipment delays, Nikkei Asia reports

Read More
Apple's 50-year journey from garage to tech titan
01-04-2026 21:23 HKT
Apple cuts China App Store commission fees after government pressure
13-03-2026 14:43 HKT
Apple debuts $4,799 MacBook Neo to challenge Chromebooks, Windows PCs
04-03-2026 22:54 HKT
Apple shareholders reject call for report on China manufacturing risks
25-02-2026 09:58 HKT
Apple to shift some Mac Mini production to Houston from Asia
24-02-2026 12:18 HKT
One Tech Tip: All you need to know about the iPhone's Lockdown Mode
12-02-2026 13:08 HKT
Apple forecasts strong sales growth as iPhone demand in Asia rebounds
30-01-2026 10:49 HKT
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT