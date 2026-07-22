logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Samsung unveils wider foldable phone, hikes prices as chip costs rise

INNOVATION
12 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Galaxy Z Fold8. Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold8. Samsung

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled a passport-sized foldable phone and raised prices of two updated foldable models, as it grapples with rising memory chip prices while bracing for a new threat from Apple in the niche but growing segment.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The South Korean technology company pioneered foldable smartphones but its dominance is set to be challenged by Apple, which analysts expect this year to launch a foldable phone with a screen similar in size to an iPad mini.

"Strategically, this is one of Samsung's most important foldable launches," said Francisco Jeronimo, vice president at researcher IDC. "Samsung has to defend the category it created, and that's why it cannot play it safe."

Samsung unveiled the three Galaxy Z foldable models powered by Alphabet's Gemini artificial intelligence at an event in London.

It priced its passport-sized Galaxy Z Fold8, featuring a wider screen aimed at video-heavy users, at US$1,899 (HK$14,812). It raised its premium Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and clamshell-style Flip8 by US$100 from their predecessors to US$2,099 and US$1,199 respectively.

Samsung is likely to increase its global smartphone market share in 2026 though the overall market is set to contract a record 14 percent due partly to a memory chip shortage, IDC forecast. Foldable shipments, on the other hand, are likely to grow 20 percent, IDC said.

Some analysts expect Samsung's mobile division to post its first-ever quarterly loss in April-June as surging chip prices squeeze profit margins, even as they fatten margins at Samsung's semiconductor business to record highs.

Memory and storage account for more than 60 percent of material costs in budget smartphones and more than 30 percent in premium models, Omdia data showed.

"Memory is a much smaller share of the bill of materials on a device above US$1,500 than on a mid-range phone, so there is more room to absorb (higher chip prices) at the top-end," said Omdia senior analyst Sheng Win Chow.

"The harder question is what justifies the price. A bigger screen alone is no longer enough," he said.

In terms of processing power, the Fold8 and Fold8 Ultra use the latest processor from Qualcomm while the Flip8 uses a Qualcomm chip or Samsung's Exynos chip depending on the market.

Reuters

Samsungfoldable phoneApplechipGalaxy Z Fold8

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
This multiple exposure picture illustration shows a mobile phone's screen showing the logo of Chinese AI Zhipu in Beijing on January 21, 2026. AFP.
Zhipu AI's stocks surge 40pc on its Chinese-chip-powered data center
INNOVATION
21-07-2026 15:08 HKT
Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo
China considers tighter export controls on AI models and chips, FT reports
INNOVATION
21-07-2026 14:28 HKT
Gemini logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. (Reuters/File)
Google plans new chip to run Gemini models more efficiently, the Information reports
INNOVATION
20-07-2026 22:42 HKT
ASML Holding logo is seen at company's headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Januari 23, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
ASML to offer employees €20,000 retention bonus for staying in 2027-2030
INNOVATION
20-07-2026 22:34 HKT
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
South Korea's share market losses deepen as leveraged AI bets take a heavy toll
FINANCE
20-07-2026 11:42 HKT
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, June 7, 2025. REUTERS
TSMC expects 'strong, multi-year' demand for AI chips as it ramps up Arizona investment
INNOVATION
20-07-2026 10:45 HKT
Apple unseats Nvidia to become world's most valuable company as AI bets shift
FINANCE
17-07-2026 22:34 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP. A currency dealer talks on the phone as she monitors exchange rates in a foreign exchange dealing room at the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on June 26, 2026.
South Korean shares tumble on chipmaker selloff, won firms after rate hike
FINANCE
16-07-2026 16:19 HKT
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed outside of TSMC Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu, Taiwan April 9, 2026. REUTERS
TSMC posts 77 percent profit jump for Q2, surging past market expectations
FINANCE
16-07-2026 14:50 HKT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo/File Photo
Apple Intelligence AI service registered with China's cyberspace regulator
INNOVATION
15-07-2026 16:41 HKT
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
21-07-2026 19:52 HKT
(File photo)
Appeal court overturns ruling after judge copied lawyers’ submissions
NEWS
21-07-2026 16:24 HKT
Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 15:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.