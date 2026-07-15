Apple Intelligence AI service registered with China's cyberspace regulator

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China's cyberspace regulator said on Wednesday that Apple's on-device generative AI service "Apple Intelligence" has been registered for use on iPhones in the country.
Apple's intelligence services will incorporate capabilities from Baidu and Alibaba's AI models, according to a source, who declined to be named.
Apple did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
Alibaba (9988) said in a statement to Reuters that Qwen will be integrated into Apple Intelligence experiences within iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS for users in China.
The official statement did not give a date when Apple Intelligence will be rolled out on iPhones sold in China.
Apple reported a 24.4 percent year-on-year increase in its shipments in China in the second quarter.
Reuters