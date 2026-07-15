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INNOVATION

Apple Intelligence AI service registered with China's cyberspace regulator

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo/File Photo

China's cyberspace regulator said on Wednesday that Apple's on-device generative AI service "Apple Intelligence" has been registered for use on iPhones in the country.

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Apple's intelligence services will incorporate capabilities from Baidu and Alibaba's AI models, according to a source, who declined to be named.

Apple did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Alibaba (9988) said in a statement to Reuters that Qwen will be integrated into Apple Intelligence experiences within iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS for users in China.

The official statement did not give a date when Apple Intelligence will be rolled out on iPhones sold in China.

Apple reported a 24.4 percent year-on-year increase in its shipments in China in the second quarter.

Reuters

 

AppleIntelligenceAIChinaregistered

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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