logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Apple sues OpenAI, two former employees for trade secrets theft

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo/File Photo

Apple on Friday sued OpenAI and two former employees, alleging misappropriation of its trade secrets to benefit the ChatGPT-owner's foray into consumer hardware, a dramatic escalation of already simmering tension between the two companies.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The complaint accuses OpenAI of orchestrating a broad effort to systematically acquire and exploit Apple's confidential information through former employees, recruiting practices and supplier relationships to accelerate its push into the consumer hardware business.

"We have no interest in other companies’ trade secrets," OpenAI said in a statement. "We remain focused on building innovative technology that empowers people everywhere.”

The lawsuit sets up a battle over who will control future AI devices that may not use traditional apps or operating systems — devices which, if successful, would direct consumer attention away from Apple's best-selling iPhone. Analysts believe OpenAI is working on a phone or other device of its own.

Tensions between the two tech companies have strained their relationship, as the race to develop AI products has intensified competition for talent and proprietary technology.

"Apple sees OpenAI moving from partner to potential rival, while OpenAI is trying to reduce its dependence on the iPhone and build a direct relationship with consumers," said PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore. "Even if the allegations are not proven, the lawsuit could delay OpenAI’s hardware ambitions and further weaken what is already becoming an increasingly fragile partnership."

Apple's lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, comes just after OpenAI successfully fended off a legal challenge from Elon Musk's xAI.

The two former Apple employees named in the suit are Chang Liu, a former senior system electrical engineer, and former vice president of product design for iPhone and Apple Watch, Tang Yew Tan. Neither immediately responded to a request for comment.

Apple alleged that Liu failed to return a company-issued work laptop and later used an authentication bug to access Apple's internal network, downloading "dozens of Apple's confidential hardware-related files."

The iPhone maker also claimed that OpenAI’s hardware chief Tan had been "methodically using Apple’s confidential information to benefit OpenAI" before his departure by emailing himself information about Apple suppliers and internal industry summaries. Tan worked on the iPhone for most of his 24-year tenure at Apple, according to his LinkedIn page.

Apple alleged that Tan encouraged Apple employees to bring parts from Apple to job interviews at OpenAI for “show and tell” sessions, citing an incident in its filing where one OpenAI job candidate allegedly said that he “didn’t even know we could take those from the office.”

OpenAI Foundation, OpenAI Group PBC, the company's commercial arm, and io Products, which OpenAI acquired, were also named as defendants.

CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION

In its complaint, Apple claimed it wrote to OpenAI in February with concerns that its confidential information was making its way to OpenAI and asking to discuss the matter, but it received no reply.

More than 400 former Apple employees now work for OpenAI, it said in its filing, adding that “it is not surprising” that some of them have knowledge of its confidential information.

“That OpenAI now employs people who were once entrusted with Apple’s trade secrets does not entitle OpenAI to use that information to jumpstart its hardware efforts,” the iPhone maker wrote in its complaint.

Apple also alleged that OpenAI employees sought confidential information from Apple suppliers, at one point allegedly having one of those suppliers carry out what Apple called a secret metal finishing technique on the belief that OpenAI had Apple’s permission to use the technique.

Mark Lemley, a professor at Stanford Law School, said that Apple's complaint "has the potential to be a very big case" but that some of what Apple alleges, such as OpenAI's hiring of hundreds of Apple employees, is not illegal in California, where Silicon Valley sprang up in part thanks to state laws that allow employees leave for a competitor.

"But if Apple's claims that the employees took confidential documents with them — and that OpenAI is using those documents — are true, that is a problem for OpenAI," Lemley said.

Camilla Hrdy, a law professor at Rutgers Law School, said the case could become complex because most of the previous cases around AI and trade secrets have involved software rather than hardware.

"These trade secret lawsuits are frequently brought in the tech space, and we usually learn much, much more as the case develops. OpenAI is not a defendant that can’t afford to defend itself," Hrdy said.

SIMMERING TENSION

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters in May that OpenAI was exploring legal options against Apple, including notifying the technology giant of a breach of contract but potentially not filing a full lawsuit.

In 2024, Apple announced the integration of its Apple Intelligence technology across its apps including Siri and brought OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT to its devices.

Their partnership allows users to access ChatGPT results through Siri, while iPhone users can also sign up for ChatGPT memberships directly from the iOS settings menu.

Apple rolled out a long-delayed overhaul of Siri last month. The update comes two years after Apple first promised major upgrades that were repeatedly delayed.

OpenAI bought hardware startup io Products, founded by former Apple designer Jony Ive, last year in a $6.5 billion deal, in a push to move beyond software into consumer hardware. Ive is not named in the lawsuit.

Reuters

suitAppleOpenAIformer employeestrade secretstheft

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
OpenAI unveils long-awaited "super app" as rivalry with Anthropic intensifies
WORLD
10-07-2026 10:30 HKT
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave
WORLD
10-07-2026 09:25 HKT
xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS
SpaceXAI launches Grok 4.5 model for coding, agentic tasks
INNOVATION
09-07-2026 11:52 HKT
REUTERS
Former OpenAI technical researcher Tian Yonglong joins Tencent's LLM team
INNOVATION
08-07-2026 17:49 HKT
An executive prepares to take the stage during the annual Temasek Review in Singapore July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo/File Photo
Temasek targets big jump in AI investments as value of portfolio hits record high
FINANCE
08-07-2026 15:27 HKT
The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
OpenAI set to launch most capable GPT model after delayed rollout
WORLD
08-07-2026 13:55 HKT
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, arrives at the the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference at the Sun Valley Lodge on July 7, 2026 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every year, some of the world's wealthiest and most powerful figures from the media, finance, technology, and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive week-long conference hosted by boutique investment bank Allen & Co. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP
Canada province preparing lawsuit against OpenAI over school shooting
WORLD
08-07-2026 13:16 HKT
Founder, CEO, Chairman and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, Elon Musk, speaks via videolink on the day of SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, U.S., June 12, 2026. REUTERS
SpaceXAI plans to launch new model with Cursor as soon as Wednesday, The Information reports
INNOVATION
08-07-2026 11:28 HKT
People visit the Huawei booth during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai on June 24, 2026. AFP
China smartphone sales drop 13 percent during 618 festival as memory costs limit discounts
FINANCE
07-07-2026 12:08 HKT
REUTERS
Apple's foldable iPhone faces potential resale price doubling and Q4 delay on limited supply
FINANCE
06-07-2026 18:19 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
NEWS
09-07-2026 01:14 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
WELLNESS
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.